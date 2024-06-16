Best phones to buy under ₹20,000 in June 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 3, Realme P1 and more
Realme P1 5G, Redmi Note 13, Vivo T3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and iQOO Z9 5G are the top 5 smartphones under ₹20,000 offering high-end features like AMOLED displays, powerful processors, and impressive camera setups.
With new phones being launched every week, it can become a tedious task to choose the right device for your specific needs. But fear not, because we have compiled the list of the best smartphones you can buy under the ₹20,000 price range, with many notable brands in the list, including Realme, Redmi, OnePlus and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 devices you can buy under ₹20,000 in the month of June.