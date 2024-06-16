With new phones being launched every week, it can become a tedious task to choose the right device for your specific needs. But fear not, because we have compiled the list of the best smartphones you can buy under the ₹20,000 price range, with many notable brands in the list, including Realme, Redmi, OnePlus and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 devices you can buy under ₹20,000 in the month of June.

1) Realme P1 5G:

The Realme P1 5G starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is available in two colourways: Peacock Green and Phoenix Red.

The Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised this device 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. This smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary and 2MP secondary sensors. It also has a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

2) Redmi Note 13:

The Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The mid-range device from Xiaomi features a Corning Gorilla Glass victus protection to the front and has received IP54 certification for splash and dust resistance.

The Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras compared to the previous generation, the Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the handset. The Redmi Note 13 5G houses the same 5,000 mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charing.

3) Vivo T3:

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 3:

Priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

5) iQOO Z9 5G:

Priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM varaint, the iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It has an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes and suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

