Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 during Amazon and Flipkart sale: Poco F6, Realme GT 6T and more
Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sales offer exciting deals on smartphones under ₹25,000. Notable models include Poco F6 and Realme GT 6T, both featuring advanced displays and powerful chipsets, with significant discounts available through bank offers during the sales.
Amazon and Flipkart's Diwali sale is here, bringing with it a plethora of deals on smartphones across price points. During the current sale, the e-commerce giants are offering some lucrative deals on top-end phones like Realme GT 6T and Poco F6, bringing them in the radar of people who want a device under ₹25,000.