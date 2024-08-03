Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in August 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro and more
Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in August 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, Infinix GT 20 Pro with RGB lighting, Poco X6 Pro with Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip and Nothing Phone 2a with glyph interface are some good options under 25,000.
Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in August 2024: With a plethora of options available in the sub- ₹25k price segment, it can be hard to find the ideal device that meets your requirements. In order to solve that issue, we have created a list of top smartphones one can buy in this price range with something that caters to the needs of all users.