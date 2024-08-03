Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in August 2024: With a plethora of options available in the sub- ₹25k price segment, it can be hard to find the ideal device that meets your requirements. In order to solve that issue, we have created a list of top smartphones one can buy in this price range with something that caters to the needs of all users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best phones to buy under ₹ 25,000 in August 2024: 1) OnePlus Nord CE 4: Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and 10-bit colour depth.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

2) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Starting at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It also comes with a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which is touted to improve GPU performance, resolution and lower latency in during gaming sessions. The mid-range Infinix smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 45W adapter included in the box.

The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 operating system, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix promises 2 years of software updates and an additional year of security patches with this device.

3) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. Both these phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

4) Nothing Phone 2a: Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an 6.7 inches AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits (700 nits of typical brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup.

Optics wise, the Phone 2a features a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 and the company has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

5) Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ pOLED curved display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Connectivity-wise, the Edge 50 Fusion supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. It also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and an array of sensors, including a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and ambient light sensor.

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

