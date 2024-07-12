Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in July 2024: Nothing Phone 2a, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and more
Top smartphones under ₹25,000 in July 2024: Poco X6 Pro with 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP camera, 5,000mAh battery. Nothing Phone (2a) features AMOLED panel, 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Realme 12 Pro with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery.
Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in July 2024: The sub- ₹25,000 price segment is a contentious category in the Indian mobile space right now, with companies bringing new devices into this segment almost very single week. The new launches and a plethora of options can actually end up confusing he end users. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones one can buy under ₹25,000 in month of July.