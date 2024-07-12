Top smartphones under ₹ 25,000 in July 2024: Poco X6 Pro with 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP camera, 5,000mAh battery. Nothing Phone (2a) features AMOLED panel, 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Realme 12 Pro with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery.

Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in July 2024: The sub- ₹25,000 price segment is a contentious category in the Indian mobile space right now, with companies bringing new devices into this segment almost very single week. The new launches and a plethora of options can actually end up confusing he end users. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones one can buy under ₹25,000 in month of July.

1) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. Both these phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

2) Nothing Phone (2a): Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an AMOLED panel with a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth user experience.

3) Realme 12 Pro: Currently priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Realme 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on 4nm architecture and is claimed to score over 5,90,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. It supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The highlight of the Realme 12 Pro is its triple camera setup, which includes a telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 lens with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the dedicated telephoto lens has a 32MP Sony IMX 709 lens with support for OIS, 2x optical zoom, and 4x digital zoom. An 8MP f/2.2 lens completes the camera setup.

Realme's latest mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fully charged in around 28 minutes using the 67W SUPERVOOC charger included in the box. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box, based on Realme UI 5.0.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 4: Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and 10-bit colour depth.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

