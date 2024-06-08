Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in June 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Nothing Phone (2a) and more
A curated list of top smartphones under ₹25,000 includes OnePlus Nord CE 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, Nothing Phone (2a), and Realme 12 Pro with impressive features and specifications for June 2024.
With new smartphones launching every week, it can be a daunting task to find the right smartphone for your requirments. However, in order to solve that issue, we have collated a list of all the top smartphones under ₹25,000 with many notably brands in the lineup like OnePlus, Realme, Nothing, Infinix and Poco.