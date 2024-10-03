Best phones to buy under ₹25,000 in October 2024: With new phone launches almost every week, it's hard to gather all the options available in a specific price segment that match your specific needs. In order to solve that problem, we have compiled a list of top phones one can buy in the sub ₹25k price segment.

1) Poco F6:

Poco F6 is priced at ₹23,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and there is also a ₹1,500 instant discount on making the payment using HDFC Bank credit cards, taking the effective price to ₹22,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

2) Realme GT 6T:

Realme GT 6T is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Moreover, there is a ₹3,000 coupon and a ₹2,250 bank discount on making the payment using SBI Bank credit cards to take the effective price to ₹24,748.

Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

4) Motorola Edge 50:

Motorola Edge 50 is priced at ₹26,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and there is also a ₹2,000 instant discount on making the payment using HDFC credit cards, taking the effective price to ₹24,999.

Motorola Edge 50 has a 6.67-inch curved 120Hz pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It comes with HDR10+ protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and is paired with an Adreno 644 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT-700C with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the Edge 50 has also received MIL 810H Grade certification certification and is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Software-wise, the phone runs on Motorola's My UI based on Android 14 and is promised to receive 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

5) Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

Running on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for the device.

