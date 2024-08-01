Best phones to buy under ₹30,000 in August 2024: OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6, Nothing Phone 2a Plus and more
Best phones to buy under ₹30,000 in August 2024: With the launch of Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the competition in the sub- ₹30,000 price segment has got even more intense. Here's a look at the top 5 options one can consider while purchasing a smartphone in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket.