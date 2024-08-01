Best phones to buy under ₹30,000 in August 2024: With the launch of Nothing Phone 2a Plus, the competition in the sub- ₹30,000 price segment has got even more intense. Here's a look at the top 5 options one can consider while purchasing a smartphone in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best phones to buy under ₹ 30,000: OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It features a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi6, NFC and IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The latest Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Nord 4 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps, while the 50MP primary sensor can record 4K video at 60fps.

Poco F6: Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 2400 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The latest Poco also supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back features a polycarbonate design that comes in two colourways: Titanium and Black. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme GT 6T: Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,789 x 1,264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest Realme phone comes with 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 6000 nits peak brightness (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and an IP 65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all the graphics requirements. The GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 6T comes with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery, which can be fast charged via the 120W SuperVOOC charger included in the box.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for handling all graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which is touted to improve GPU performance, resolution and lower latency. The latest Infinix smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 45W adapter included in the box.

The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 operating system, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix promises 2 years of software updates and an additional year of security patches with this device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: The phone boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a pixel density of 394 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus retains the brand's signature Glyph Interface, an array of LEDs on the back that light up for notifications and calls. The device is built to withstand dust and water, with an IP54 rating.