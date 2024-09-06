The sub ₹ 30,000 smartphone market is crowded. This guide reviews top models such as OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, and Motorola Edge 50, detailing their standout features like display quality, camera capabilities, and battery performance.

With an influx of new devices in the sub ₹30,000 price segment, it is becoming harder and harder to find the right device according to your preference. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones one can buy in this price range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It includes a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the Nord 4 is designed for high-performance tasks. It comes with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and offers storage options of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 review

In terms of cameras, the Nord 4 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The primary sensor supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with OxygenOS 14.1. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. Notably, the Nord 4 is the first phone to receive the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating, indicating smooth performance for up to 6 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme GT 6T: Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Realme GT 6T includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola Edge 50: Motorola Edge 50 has a 6.67-inch curved 120Hz pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It comes with HDR10+ protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and is paired with an Adreno 644 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT-700C with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the Edge 50 has also received MIL 810H Grade certification certification and is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Software-wise, the phone runs on Motorola's My UI based on Android 14 and is promised to receive 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

Poco F6: Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme 13 Pro Plus: Realme 13 Pro Plus boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, complemented by a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System to ensure smooth performance, especially during intensive gaming sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup, branded as the "Ultra Clear Camera with AI." This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

It is powered by a 5200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.