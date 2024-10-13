Best phones under ₹35,000 in October 2024: With new devices launching every month, it's hard to find the right smartphone that matches your specific needs. In order to help solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphone you can choose from when looking for a device under ₹35,000 price point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top smartphones under ₹ 35,0000: 1) OnePlus 12R: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO technology, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphonehouses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots

2) Vivo T3 Ultra: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can render up to 1.07 billion colours. It operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

In terms of performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra 5G has achieved a score exceeding 16,00,000 on Antutu. The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80-watt fast charging.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 50MP shooter designed for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the phone includes Vivo’s signature ‘Aura Ring Light.’

3) iQOO Neo 9 Pro: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits of brightness. Notably, the device can also reach a 144Hz refresh rate in specific gaming scenarios.

Under the hood, the iQOO handset is equipped with the reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipse with Adreno 740 GPU to handle gaming and other graphic demands. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For photography, the rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with OIS support, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, a 16MP camera is available on the front for selfies and video calls.

4) Realme GT 6: While Realme GT 6 isn't technically priced under ₹35,000, it is too good a deal to not be included in this list. The GT 6 is priced at ₹40,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant on Flipkart and ₹5,850 instant discount on Flipkart Axis bank card, the phone can be purchased for an effective price of ₹35,248. In case you don't have the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, there is also a ₹4,000 instant discount on most major bank credit cards, which keeps the price to around ₹37,000.

Realme GT 6 feature a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 735 GPU for handling graphics heavy tasks. There is support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB 4.0 storage.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup including 50MP Sony LYT 808 shooter, 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter that supports up to 4K video recording.

5) Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 15W wireless charging support as well.