Compilation of top smartphones under ₹ 40,000 in June 2024, featuring Xiaomi 14 CIVI with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, OnePlus 12R with ProXDR display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and iQOO Neo 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset.

With new phones launching every week, it becomes increasingly difficult to find the right device for your specific needs. In order to solve that hassle, we've compiled a list of top smartphones one can buy under the ₹40,000 mark with manny notablye exceptions like OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi CIVI 14, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more.

Top smartphones to buy under ₹ 40,000 in June 2024: Xiaomi Civi 14: The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for an immersive visual experience. Durability is ensured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing robust protection against physical damage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, delivering performance on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Xiaomi 14. Users can choose between configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica. This includes a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with 25mm cinematic HDR, a 50MP Leica portrait telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP Leica ultra-wide lens. The front of the device sports a 32MP dual camera system, enhanced with AI capabilities to deliver superior selfies. Powering the smartphone is a 4700mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It operates on HyperOS, based on Android 14.

OnePlus 12R: The OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹45,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphonehouses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

The latest iQOO phone is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera sensor at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone (2):

Priced at ₹37,999, the Nothing Phone (2) impresses with its camera capabilities. This smartphones houses a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56 inches. This primary sensor supports both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Speaking of photography modes, the device supports Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

The primary sensor is complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera featuring an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, providing an expansive 114-degree field of view. This camera is equipped with EIS, guaranteeing smooth and steady shots. For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, ideal for capturing high-quality self-portraits.

