Best phones to buy under ₹40,000 in September 2024: Realme GT 6, OnePlus 12R and more | Mint

With the growing number of options in the sub-40,000 price range, it is becoming increasingly difficult to choose the right smartphone to suit your specific needs. To help solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones you can buy in this price range.

Top phones to buy under ₹ 40,000 in September 2024:

1) OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots.

2) Realme GT 6:

Realme GT 6 feature a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 735 GPU for handling graphics heavy tasks. There is support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB 4.0 storage.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup including 50MP Sony LYT 808 shooter, 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter that supports up to 4K video recording.

3) Vivo V40:

Vivo V40 features a 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-intensive tasks. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor with ZEISS optics and OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front facing shooter that is capable of 4K video recording.

4) Motorola Edge 50 Pro:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The phone also comes with IP68 certification for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto shooter. It also posseses a 50MP sensor on the the front for handling selfies and video calls.

The Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics related tasks. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

5) Xiaomi 14 CIVI:

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI features a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision to enhance the visual experience. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for increased durability against damage.

Internally, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which matches the performance of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in the Xiaomi 14. It offers configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for users to choose from.

