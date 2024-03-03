It can be hard to choose your new phone with so many good options lined up in the sub- ₹40,000 price segment, especially when many of them come with similar sounding specifications. But worry not, we've got you covered with the list of the best smartphones you can buy in this price range and keep reading till the end to know our picks for the ultimate phones in this segment.

Top phones to buy under ₹ 40,000 in India:

OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz depending on the app running on the screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for taking advantage of the graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

Read our full review of the OnePlus 12R in order to get a better idea about this ‘flagship killer’ device..

iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

The latest iQOO phone is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera sensor at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W PD fast charging (faster included). The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Nothing Phone (2):

Operating on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, the dual-SIM (Nano), Nothing Phone (2) showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, offering an adaptive refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is propelled by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 730 GPU and a RAM configuration of up to 12GB.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, featuring a 50 MP primary camera incorporating a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Additionally, there is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the device boasts a 32 MP camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

Boasting the distinctive Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone (2) showcases LED strips beneath its transparent back panel. With storage options extending up to 512GB, the device is powered by a robust 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 5W Qi wireless charging.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G:

Featuring a 6.7-inch OLED screen, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers a screen ratio of 93%, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 (FHD+), and a color display of 1.07 billion colors. This device comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is fueled by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. It features a front-facing 32MP Sony selfie camera and detailed self-portrait. On the back of Realme 12 Pro+ is a triple camera setup with a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens with OIS support, a 50MP Sony IMX 890 primary sensor Camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone comes with support for Dolby Vision and boasts of an impressive peak brightness of 1800 nits. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a triple camera setup to the back with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage variants. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G also houses a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 120W fast charging.

Verdict:

While there are a number of great options under ₹40,000, 2 phones stand out in these rankings, namely the OnePlus 12R and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro - both of which come with the exact same processor in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and have their own set of pros and cons. We'd recommend the OnePlus 12R if you're looking for a good all-round phone with a decent camera setup and clean UI, and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a no-brainer if you're a power user or gamer.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!