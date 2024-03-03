Best Phones to buy under ₹40,000: iQOO Neo 9 Pro, OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone (2) and more
Top smartphones under ₹40,000 in India featuring OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, iQOO Neo 9 Pro with 120Hz display, and Nothing Phone (2) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G with high-end features and specifications.
It can be hard to choose your new phone with so many good options lined up in the sub- ₹40,000 price segment, especially when many of them come with similar sounding specifications. But worry not, we've got you covered with the list of the best smartphones you can buy in this price range and keep reading till the end to know our picks for the ultimate phones in this segment.