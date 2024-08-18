Best phones under ₹15,000 in August 2024: CMF Phone 1, Poco M6 Plus and more
Our list of top smartphones under ₹15,000 features devices from brands like Samsung, Nothing, Motorola, and more. Highlights include CMF Phone 1, Poco M6 Plus, Motorola G64, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, and Vivo T3x.
With new smartphones lauching every week, it's hard to find the device that caters to yours requirement. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones under ₹15,000 which involves devices from prominent brands like Samsung, Nothing, Motorola and more.