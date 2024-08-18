Best phones under ₹15,000 in August 2024: CMF Phone 1, Poco M6 Plus and more

Our list of top smartphones under ₹ 15,000 features devices from brands like Samsung, Nothing, Motorola, and more. Highlights include CMF Phone 1, Poco M6 Plus, Motorola G64, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, and Vivo T3x.

With new smartphones lauching every week, it's hard to find the device that caters to yours requirement. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top smartphones under ₹15,000 which involves devices from prominent brands like Samsung, Nothing, Motorola and more.

Best phones under ₹ 15,000 in August 2024: 1) CMF Phone 1: CMF Phone 1 starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with a ₹1,000 discount during first sale on July 12, the price comes down effectively to ₹14,999.

The first ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

2) Poco M6 Plus: Poco M6 Plus features a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits in high brightness mode (typical brightness of 450 nits).

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset and paired with the Adreno A613 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes in two storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The phone comes with a 5,030mAh battery, which can be fast-charged using the 33W charger included in the box. It runs HyperOS based on Android 14 and Poco has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the camera front, there is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

3) Motorola G64: Motorola's budget smartphone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹14,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at ₹16,999.

The Motorola G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs on Android 14 operating system with confirmed support for Android 15 OS. Moreover, the smartphone gets a huge 6,000 mAh battery backup with a 33W fast charger bundled inside the box.

4) Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Starting at a price of ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via microSD card.