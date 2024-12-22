With plenty of new options entering the smartphone market every month it can be hard to make the choice for right device according to your specific needs. In order to ease the process, we have compiled the list of top phones one can look at when considering to buy a device under the sub ₹15,000 price bracket.

Best phones under ₹ 15,000 in December 2024: 1) Poco M7 Pro: The Poco smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits of peak brighness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powering the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It runs on Poco’s HyperOS, based on Android 14. The company has promised two major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Regarding optics, the rear of the device includes a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout, has a 20MP resolution for selfies and video calls.

For battery, it is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a polycarbonate back with a two-tone finish, replacing the glass rear design of its predecessor, the M6 Pro. Other notable features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 5G connectivity. The device measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 190g.

2) Lava Blaze Duo: The Lava Blaze Duo has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display on the back, just like the Lava Agni 3.

Under the hood, the Blaze Duo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and paired with the IMG BXM-8-256 graphics processor for graphics-intensive tasks. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

3) CMF Phone 1:

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

4) Realme 14x: Realme 14x sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, a peak brightness of 625 nits, and an 89.97 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme 14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device is available in two variants—6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB—with support for up to 10GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage via a microSD card.

The handset runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. The company has announced two major Android updates. For photography, the Realme 14x is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 14x packs a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W of fast charging. It also features an IP69 rating for resistance against water and dust. In terms ofconnectivity, it offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device also features a 200 per cent ultra-volume mode for clearer audio output.

5) Vivo T3x: Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage.