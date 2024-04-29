Top 5G phones under ₹ 15,000 in April 2024: Realme 12x, Vivo T3x, Motorola G64, Realme Narzo 70, Samsung Galaxy F15 offer great specs like 6.5-6.72 inch displays, powerful processors, and large batteries with fast charging support.

Best 5G phones under ₹15,000 in April 2024: With new phones launching nearly every week, finding a device that meets your needs can be challenging. But fear not! We've compiled a list of the top 5G smartphones available for under ₹15,000 in India this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best 5G phones to buy under ₹ 15,000 in April 2024: 1) Realme 12x 5G: Realme 12x 5G is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant.

The budget smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 950 nits peak brightness. It also comes with Panda Glass protection on the front and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, meaning the smartphone can withstand light rain and splashes from any direction, but not full submersion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme's latest mid-ranger runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and is paired with a Mali G57 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks.

2) Vivo T3x 5G: The Vivo T3x starts at a price of ₹13,999 for the entry-level model, offering 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, consumers have the option to opt for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with identical storage capacities, priced at ₹14,999 and ₹16,499, respectively.

The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is fueled by a robust 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, running on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Motorola G64 5G: Motorola's latest budget smartphone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at ₹14,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at ₹16,999.

The G64 5G features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs on Android 14 operating system with confirmed support for Android 15 OS. Moreover, the smartphone gets a huge 6,000 mAh battery backup with a 33W fast charger bundled inside the box.

4) Realme Narzo 70 5G: Launched earlier this month, Realme Narzo 70 5G starts is available in two variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage for ₹14,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage for ₹15,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC and offers expandable RAM up to 16GB with the Dynamic RAM feature.

5) Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G made its debut in the Indian market in the month of March and since then has been a quintessential device for people looking to buy a smartphone on a budget but with a Samsung branding. The smartphone gets a couple of bang on features like the massive 6,000mAh battery and a support for 4 years of OS updates.

The phone starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and goes up to ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via microSD card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!