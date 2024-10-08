Best phones under ₹15,000 in October 2024: Infinix Note 40 Pro, CMF Phone 1, Poco X6 Neo and more
In October 2024, several top smartphones under ₹15,000 include the CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 40 Pro, Poco X6 Neo, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, and iQOO Z9, offering impressive specifications and features to meet diverse user needs.
Best phones under ₹15,000 in October 2024: With a plethora of options launching almost every week, it can become a daunting task to find the correct device according to your specific needs. In order to help smoothen the process, we have compiled the list of top phones one can buy under ₹15,000.