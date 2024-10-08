Best phones under ₹15,000 in October 2024: With a plethora of options launching almost every week, it can become a daunting task to find the correct device according to your specific needs. In order to help smoothen the process, we have compiled the list of top phones one can buy under ₹15,000.

Best phones under ₹15,000 in October 2024:

1) CMF Phone 1:

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

2) Infinix Note 40 Pro:

Infinix Note 40 Pro which was launched at a price of ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, the phone is currently listed at a price of ₹17,999. Moreover, with ₹2,000 HDFC card discount, the phone can be bought at an effective price of ₹14,999.

In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 40 Pro features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset based on 6nm process.

Camera-wise, users can expect a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MPdepth camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

Infinix Note 40 Pro offers a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also comes with support for 20W Wireless MagCharge. Additional features comprises an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers powered by JBL, IR sensor and an IP53 rating.

3) Poco X6 Neo:

Poco X6 Neo is currently priced at ₹12,999 on Flipkart but there is also a ₹750 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, taking the effective price to ₹12,249.

Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also features a 2160Hz of instant touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The latest Poco mid-ranger is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It also comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Poco X6 Neo's storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Poco X6 Neo features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for managing all the selfie and video calling requirements.

4) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo:

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is listed at a price of ₹16,998 on Amazon. However, with ₹2,000 coupon and a ₹750 cashback on Amazon pay ICICI bank card, the phone can be bought effectively for ₹14,998.

Narzo 70 Turbo features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Optics-wise, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

5) iQOO Z9:

iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

The phone is currently priced at ₹18,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, there is also a ₹2,750 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards, taking the effective price of the phone to ₹15,749, which while technically is not below ₹15,000 but it is too good a deal to keep out of that deal.

