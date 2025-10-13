Best phones under ₹15,000: Oppo K13 5G, Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10x and more

The sub- ₹15,000 price bracket is currently brimming with budget friendly options that offer great value and features that were once reserved for the more expensive devices. But with a flood of new devices hitting the market almost every week, each claiming to be the next budget king, it can become difficult to choose the right device based on your specific needs. In order to cut down the noise, we have compiled the list of 5 phones that offer great value in the segment have the potential to offer something for almost everyone.

1) Infinix Note 50s: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Note 50s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It comes with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging. The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 15 based on Android 15 with support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Infinix Note 50s 5G in Marine Drift Blue colour

2) iQOO Z10x: iQOO Z10x comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The phone is paired with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Z10x also runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 with the promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter. The Z10x also has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W of wired fast charging.

iQOO Z10x comes at a starting price of ₹ 13,499

3) Tecno Pova 7: Tecno Pova 7 gets a 6.78-inch panel but with Full HD+ resolution and LCD display along with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

The Pova 7 is powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor but with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

As for optics, the phone sports a 50MP primary shooter and a secondary sensor. There is a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

4) Oppo K13: Oppo K13 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The Oppo K13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the K13 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Just like any other recent Oppo phone, the K13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The USP of this phone is its battery capacity of 7,000mAh (second only to the iQOO Z10's 7,300mAh) and support for 80W of wired fast charging.

5) Honor X7C: Honor X7C 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ TFT LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits of peak brightness. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. The phone packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging.