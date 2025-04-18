Best phones under ₹20,000 (April 2025): Check the full list

If you are in the market for a smartphone with a budget of ₹20,000, look no further. We have curated a list of the best smartphones with good camera, solid battery and fast processor under the same price bracket for you from some of the popular brands. Check out the full list.

Realme P3 5G The Realme P3 5G comes in three stylish colours: Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver. This smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and ProXDR support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, offering up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device run on Realme UI 6.0, based on the latest Android 15.

For optics, it includes a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP secondary sensor. The device comes equipped with a 16MP front camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

For gamers, it even features a 6,050mm² aerospace-grade VC cooling system to enhance thermal management. In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging. The Realme P3 5G also comes with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Poco X7 5G The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added resilience. It delivers a sharp 1.5K resolution and reaches an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, making it easy to view even under direct sunlight. The display supports a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and transitions, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For gamers, the touch response ramps up to a staggering 2560Hz instant sampling rate.

At its core, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, built using TSMC’s advanced 4nm architecture. The processor clocks up to 2.8GHz, providing solid performance for both everyday use and multitasking. It is backed by LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage for snappy app launches.

Fueling the phone is a large 5500mAh battery that supports 45W TurboCharge technology.

On the photography front, the Poco X7 5G sports a 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.59 aperture, accompanied by both Optical and Electronic Image Stabilisation for steadier shots. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, perfect for landscape or group shots, and a 20MP front-facing camera for detailed selfies. The phone supports video recording up to 4K at 30 frames per second.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo The Motorola Edge 50 Neo sports a 6.4‑inch LTPO pOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, complete with HDR10+ compatibility and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone meets IP68 standards for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL‑STD‑810H certification for extra ruggedness. Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

Inside, it is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. An AI‑powered virtual RAM feature lets you borrow up to an additional 8 GB for smoother multitasking. The Edge 50 Neo runs Android 14 out of the box, and Motorola promises five years of software and security updates to keep it current.

On the imaging side, you get a versatile triple‑camera array: a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 13 MP ultra‑wide lens for expansive shots, and a 10 MP telephoto module offering 3× optical zoom. Selfie lovers will appreciate the 32 MP front‑facing camera for crisp portraits.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G boasts an array of impressive features at a competitive price point. The new device comes equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering a sharp 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution. With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it promises smooth scrolling and a responsive touchscreen experience. The screen also achieves a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use, and supports a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, supported by the Adreno 619 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. The device offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is paired with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, bringing a clean and responsive interface with features that enhance both performance and customisation.

In terms of photography, the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G does not disappoint. Its dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), ensuring sharp and stable shots even in low light. A 2MP depth sensor rounds out the rear setup for improved portrait shots with a natural bokeh effect. On the front, users are treated to a 16MP camera equipped with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), ideal for clear selfies and video calls.

The device features a 5,500mAh battery, capable of supporting 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.

iQOO Z9 The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core chipset, delivering reliable performance for everyday use. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colours for an enhanced viewing experience.

The phone features a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor for sharp, detailed shots and a 2MP secondary sensor for added depth. For selfies, it houses a 16MP front camera, capturing clear and crisp images.

Equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the iQOO Z9 offers ample space for apps, games, and media. Its 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups for minimal downtime. Running on Android v14, the device also supports dual 5G SIM cards.