Best phones under ₹20,000 featuring OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and Realme P4

With smartphone prices on the rise due to the ongoing memory chip shortage, it has become harder to pick the right device that can match your specific requirements. In order to cut down the clutter, we have compiled a list of the top phones you can currently consider, with options from companies like OnePlus, Realme, and Poco.

Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in India: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The budget OnePlus device runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 with a promise of two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, alongside an MIL-STD-810H rating for durability.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor with EIS and a 2MP monochrome camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera.

View full Image View full Image OnePlus Nord CE 6 lite will soon debut in India

Realme P4 5G The Realme P4 5G comes with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It carries IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the rear camera system features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

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Poco X7 The Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Poco device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The X7 comes with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It features IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For cameras, you get a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera, alongside a 20MP front shooter.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ The Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15 with a promise of two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The device features a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

View full Image View full Image Infinix GT 30 mecha lighting

For cameras, you get a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front-facing camera. However, the highlight of the phone is the LED lighting system on the back and the shoulder triggers for gaming.

TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone comes running on HiOS 15 based on Android 15 with one year of OS updates and two years of security patches promised.

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The phone houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The rear camera setup consists of a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 13MP front camera.