Best phones under ₹20,000 in October 2024: Lava Agni 3, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Poco X6 Pro and more
Best phones under ₹20,000 in October 2024 include the Lava Agni 3 with Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The iQOO Z9 offers dual 5G SIM support and a 50MP camera, while the Poco X6 Pro features a 64MP camera and 67W fast charging.
With the entry of Lava Agni 3 into the fray, the competition in the sub ₹20,000 price segment has reached new heights. Meanwhile, the recent discounts on performance phones such as the Poco X6 Pro and Infinix GT 20 Pro have also made many good phones available in this segment. Without further ado, lets take a look at the best phones under ₹20,000 this month.