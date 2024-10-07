Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in October 2024 include the Lava Agni 3 with Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The iQOO Z9 offers dual 5G SIM support and a 50MP camera, while the Poco X6 Pro features a 64MP camera and 67W fast charging.

With the entry of Lava Agni 3 into the fray, the competition in the sub ₹20,000 price segment has reached new heights. Meanwhile, the recent discounts on performance phones such as the Poco X6 Pro and Infinix GT 20 Pro have also made many good phones available in this segment. Without further ado, lets take a look at the best phones under ₹20,000 this month.

Best phones under ₹ 20,000 in October 2024: 1) Lava Agni 3: Lava Agni 3 operates on Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive three major OS updates alongside four years of security patches. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers peak brightness levels of up to 1,200 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Under the hood, the Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor built on a 4nm process, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, giving users extra performance when needed. Storage options max out at 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, though there is no support for external storage expansion.

2) iQOO Z9: iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for sharp selfies. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000mAh battery supports 44W fast charging and the phone runs on Android v14. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards. It is priced at ₹19,998 on Amazon.

3) Poco X6 Pro: Poco X6 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphics tasks.

For photography, the X6 Pro is equipped with a 64MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also includes a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It operates on the latest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and comes with an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

4) Moto G85: Moto G85 is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core processor. It features a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and fluid visuals. The rear camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera boasts a 32MP sensor for high-resolution selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Supporting dual 5G SIM connectivity, the Moto G85 runs on Android v14. Its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant is priced at ₹19,299 on Amazon.

5) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

Running on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software updates and an extra year of security patches for the device.

While the GT 20 Pro is priced at a ₹22,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, there is also an additional ₹1,000 discount available on the website, taking the price down to ₹21,999. Moreover, with a ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, the phone can be effectively purchased for a price of ₹18,999.