Best phones under ₹20,000: Oppo K13, Infinix GT 30, and more

With new phones arriving almost every other week, choosing the right one in the under ₹20,000 segment can feel overwhelming. To make things easier, here is a round-up of some of the best options worth considering in this price bracket.

Top 5 phones under ₹ 20,000 1) Oppo K13 5G The Oppo K13 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 1200 nits at peak brightness. It carries an IP65 rating, so it can handle splashes and light rain but not full immersion.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the back, the phone houses a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary sensor. A 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The device runs ColourOS 15 based on Android 15, and Oppo promises 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security support. One of its biggest selling points is the sizeable 7,000mAh battery, which is among the largest in its class, along with support for 80W wired fast charging.

2) OnePlus Nord CE 4 The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 210Hz touch sampling, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ certification and 10-bit colour depth.

Inside, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 720 GPU. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. At the rear, the device features a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens. The 16MP front camera takes care of selfies.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The Nord CE 4 includes a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. It ships with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised 2 Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

3) Infinix GT 30 The Infinix GT 30 5G offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It can hit 4,500 nits peak brightness and up to 1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone has an IP64 rating, which covers splashes and light rainfall.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Buyers get up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. At the rear, the GT 30 includes a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The 13MP front camera can record videos at up to 4K 30fps, matching the rear setup.

A 5,500mAh battery powers the device, supported by 45W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It runs XOS 15 based on Android 15, and Infinix promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

4) Poco X7 Pro The Poco X7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It offers a 1.5K resolution and reaches up to 3200 nits peak brightness, making it easily visible outdoors. The display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and an instantaneous 2560Hz sampling rate geared towards gaming.

Under the hood, the device uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor built on a 4nm TSMC process, capable of hitting clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is backed by a 6550mAh Silicon Carbon battery featuring Solid Electrolyte Technology and supports 90W HyperCharge, taking around 47 minutes for a full charge.