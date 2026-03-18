Best phones under ₹25,000 in India in March 2026: OnePlus Nord CE 5, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, realme P4 Power and more

Smartphone prices are increasing due to memory chip costs making it harder to pick the best phones in each category. Here's a list of top phones you can consider under 25,000 

Aman Gupta
Updated18 Mar 2026, 10:34 AM IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor
OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor(Aman Gupta)

With the growing memory chip prices, smartphones have become costlier which has also made it harder to decipher which phones could be the best in each price range. In order to cut out the clutter, we have compiled the list of top devices you can buy this month with options from companies like OnePlus, Motorola, Realme and more.

Here's a list of top phones you can consider under the 25,000 price bracket:

OnePlus Nord CE 5

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 1430 nits of peak brightness and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor and offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM alongside 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device comes with Android 15 based Oxygen OS 15 but has already received the OxygenOS 16 update and is promised to receive another 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, paired with a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 7100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Infinix GT 30 Pro

The Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 15 with XOS 15 with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

The camera department includes a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front-facing shooter. The device packs a 5500mAh battery supporting 45W wired and 30W wireless charging, and carries an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating.

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Infinix GT 30 Pro in Blade White colour variant
(Aman Gupta)

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion boats a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED quad-curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5200 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It packs the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor underneath, combined with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS udpates and 5 years of security patches

The camera department on the Edge 70 Fusion features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera capable of 4K recording. It includes a 7000mAh battery with 68W fast charging and boasts MIL-STD-810H certification alongside IP68 and IP69 ratings.

realme P4 Power 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The realme P4 Power comes with 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. It houses a massive 10,001mAh Titan Battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging and comes with support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with support for up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It runs on Lava's own UI based on Android 15 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and carries an IP64 rating.

SpecificationOnePlus Nord CE 5Infinix GT 30 ProMotorola Edge 70 Fusionrealme P4 Power 5GLava Agni 4
Display6.77" FHD+ AMOLED (120Hz), 1430 nits peak6.78" 1.5K AMOLED (144Hz), 4500 nits peak6.78" 1.5K OLED Quad-Curved (144Hz), 5200 nits peak6.8" 1.5K AMOLED (144Hz), 6500 nits peak6.67" 1.5K AMOLED (120Hz), 2400 nits peak
ProcessorDimensity 8350 ApexDimensity 8350 UltimateSnapdragon 7s Gen 4Dimensity 7400 UltraDimensity 8350
RAM & StorageUp to 12GB LPDDR5X / 256GB UFS 3.1Up to 12GB LPDDR5X / 256GB UFS 4.0Up to 12GB / 256GBUp to 12GB LPDDR4X / 256GB UFS 3.18GB LPDDR5X / 256GB UFS 4.0
Operating SystemAndroid 15 (Oxygen OS 15)Android 15 (XOS 15)Android 16Android 16 (realme UI 7.0)Android 15
Rear Camera50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide108MP + 8MP Ultra-wide50MP (OIS) + 13MP Ultra-wide/Macro50MP (2-axis OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide
Front Camera16MP13MP32MP (4K recording)16MP50MP (4K recording)
Battery & Charging7100mAh, 80W wired5500mAh, 45W wired, 30W wireless7000mAh, 68W wired10,001mAh, 80W wired5000mAh, 66W wired
Durability RatingsIP65IP64IP68 + IP69, MIL-STD-810HIP66 + IP68 + IP69IP64
Promised Updates4+62 + 3 3 + 53 + 4 3 + 4
Price 24,996 24,999 (including 3,000 coupon on Flipkart) 24,999 (including 2,000 coupon) 25,999 (including 2,000 coupon), bank discount take it below 25k 24,999

Which phone is the best choice under 25,000?

As things currently stand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 seems to be the most practical choice under 25,000 with its clean OxygenOS 16 UI, powerful processor, large battery and 80W SuperVOOC charging. However, the phone is set to receive a refresh soon, and the lack of an IP68 rating means it lags behind some competitors in durability.

Meanwhile, the Edge 70 Fusion is also a great contender at this price with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, stylish design, big battery and fast charging support, along with the added IP68 and IP69 ratings.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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