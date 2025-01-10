With companies adding newer models every month, it can become hard to keep a track of all the smartphones available in a particular price range. In order to make the buying choice easier, we have compiled a list of top phones you can buy under ₹25,000 with new options like the Poco X7 Pro and some evergreen ones like Infinix GT 20 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Best phones under ₹ 25,000 in January 2024: 1) Poco X7 Pro: Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate designed specifically for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, the POCO X7 Pro 5G can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, allowing for a full charge in approximately 47 minutes.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view, and the front camera is 20MP. The device supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

This smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It also has an IP66, IP68, and IP69* rating for water and dust resistance, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

2) OnePlus Nord CE 4: OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

3) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

The GT 20 Pro runs on Android 14 with Infinix's XOS 14 on top with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

4) Redmi Note 14 Pro: Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone comes with a vegan leather finish and is available in three colourways: Spectre Blue, Titan Black and Phantom Purple.

The Note 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra and supports 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Running on HyperOS based on Android 14, Note 14 Pro comes with suppport for many AI features like AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion and more. Xiaomi has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device. It also feature IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

5) Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Moto Edge 50 Neo flaunts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.