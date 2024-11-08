Best phones under 25,000 in November 2024: Check top 5 options

With a plethora of options available under the sub ₹25k price segment, it can become a tedious task to find the device that meets your specific requirements. To make this choice easier, we have compiled the list of top options in this price range with devices from companies like iQOO, OnePlus, Motorola and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best phones under ₹ 25,000 in November 2024: 1) OnePlus Nord CE 4: OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

2) iQOO Z9s Pro: iQOO Z9s Pro features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 procesosr with Adreno 720GPU. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 with Android 15 rollout to begin next year and support for one more year of OS update after that.

On the optics front, the Z9s Pro comes with a dual camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and support for Aura light. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

3) Poco F6: Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

4) Infinix GT 20 Pro: Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.

The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.

The GT 20 Pro runs on Andoid 14 with Infinix's XOS 14 on top with 2 years of OS udpates and 3 years of security patches.

5) Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Moto Edge 50 Neo flaunts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display, offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability. Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers elevate the multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users also benefit from a virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, enhanced by AI optimization. The device runs on Android 14 and Motorola has committed to providing five years of software and security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.