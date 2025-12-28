Best phones under ₹25,000 you can buy before the New Year: OnePlus Nord CE 5, Realme P3 Ultra and more

There are a lot of devices that launched in the sub- ₹25,000 price bracket in 2025. However, not all these devices stood the test of time and many of them won't really be great choices going into the new year. If you are looking to buy a new phone right now, here are the top options you can consider.

Top phones under ₹ 25,000 in India: 1) OnePlus Nord CE 5: OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor. For optics, it sports a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS. The phone comes with a 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on the clean and smooth OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

2) Infinix GT 30 Pro: Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, catering specifically to gamers. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The device comes with an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

For optics, the GT 30 Pro features a 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

3) Poco X7 Pro: The POCO X7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to 3200 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The device comes with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, which is still a rarity in this segment. It is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

For optics, the X7 Pro features a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

4) Realme P3 Ultra: The Realme P3 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The device comes with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, ensuring top-tier durability. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

For optics, the P3 Ultra features a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

5) Motorola Edge 50 Pro: The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

View full Image The Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched at a price of ₹ 31,999 ( Motorola )

The device comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for a massive 125W TurboPower fast charging and 50W wireless charging.