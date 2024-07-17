With new devices launching almost every week, keeping track of the best smartphones can be challenging. But worry not! We hve curated a list of the top smartphones available under ₹30,000 this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the latest contenders is the OnePlus Nord 4, which has quickly made its mark in this segment. It boasts a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The device offers configurations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Is the OnePlus Nord 4 the best option in this price range? Let us find out as we dive into the top smartphones under ₹30,000 for July 2024.

1) OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It includes a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the Nord 4 is designed for high-performance tasks. It comes with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and offers storage options of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0.

In terms of cameras, the Nord 4 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The primary sensor supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps.

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with OxygenOS 14.1. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. Notably, the Nord 4 is the first phone to receive the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating, indicating smooth performance for up to 6 years.

2) iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a contrast ratio of 8,000,000:1, DCI-P3 color gamut, and support for 1.07 billion colors. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

With a premium leather design, the phone is available in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame color options. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The device comes in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM variants and offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G includes a virtual RAM expansion feature that allows for an additional 8GB of RAM. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging, capable of charging the device from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes.

3) Poco F6

The Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

4) Realme GT 6T

The Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Realme GT 6T includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging.

5) Infinix GT 20 Pro

The Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, the device includes a Mali G610-MC6 GPU for graphics tasks. It also features a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and lowers latency.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on Infinix's XOS 14, based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix promises 2 years of software updates and an additional year of security patches for this device.

