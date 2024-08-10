Best phones under ₹35,000 in August 2024: Vivo V40, OnePlus Nord 4 and more

Best phones under ₹35,000 in August 2024: With new devices launching almost every week, it's hard to find the right devices that match your requirements. However, we have compiled a list of top smartphones under the ₹35k price segment to help figure out the phone that could be an ideal fit for you with devices from notable brands like Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and more.

Vivo V40:

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-intensive tasks. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor with ZEISS optics and OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front facing shooter that is capable of 4K video recording.

The V40 runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 operating system and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with these phones. There's a massive 5,500 mAh battery packed inside with support for 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 4:

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It features a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi6, NFC and IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 Review

The latest Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Nord 4 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps, while the 50MP primary sensor can record 4K video at 60fps.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

The iQOO phone is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera sensor at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Poco F6:

Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 2400 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The latest Poco also supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

Also Read | Poco F6 Review

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back features a polycarbonate design that comes in two colourways: Titanium and Black.

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Realme GT 6T:

Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,789 x 1,264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest Realme phone comes with 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 6000 nits peak brightness (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and an IP 65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all the graphics requirements. The GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 6T comes with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!