Best phones under ₹35,000 in August 2024: Vivo V40, OnePlus Nord 4 and more
Best phones under ₹35,000 in August 2024 include Vivo V40, OnePlus Nord 4, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Poco F6, and Realme GT 6T. These smartphones offer a range of features from top brands to help you find the perfect fit.
Best phones under ₹35,000 in August 2024: With new devices launching almost every week, it's hard to find the right devices that match your requirements. However, we have compiled a list of top smartphones under the ₹35k price segment to help figure out the phone that could be an ideal fit for you with devices from notable brands like Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and more.