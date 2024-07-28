Best phones under ₹35,000 in July 2024: OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more
OnePlus Nod 4, Realme GT 6T, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and Poco F6 are some of the best smartphones one can buy under ₹35,000 in July.
Best phones under ₹35,000 in July 2024: With new phones being launched all the time, it's hard to keep track of all the devices available on the market and choose the right one according to your specific needs. But fear not, we have compiled a list of the best phones under ₹35,000 to help you make the decision based on your criteria.