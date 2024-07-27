Best phones under ₹40,000 in July 2024: With new phones being launched every month, it can be difficult to get your hands on the best device in your price range that also meets your specific requirements. But fear not, we have got you covered with the list of top 5 smartphones you can buy under ₹40,000 with many prominent names like OnePlus 12R, Realme GT 6 and Xiaomi 14 CIVI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) OnePlus12R: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphonehouses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood, it offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots.

2) Tecno Camon 30 Premier: The Camon 30 Premier 5G comes with a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with a120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1264 x 2780. The smartphone features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1400 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The same chipset is also seen on the Infini GT 20 Pro which costs around ₹25,000.

In terms of optics, the Camon 30 Premier features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x in-sensor zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also features a 50MP front-facing autofocus shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

3) Realme GT 6: Realme GT 6 feature a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 735 GPU for handling graphics heavy tasks. There is support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB 4.0 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, there is a triple camera setup including 50MP Sony LYT 808 shooter, 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter that supports up to 4K video recording.

4) Xiaomi 14 CIVI: The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for an immersive visual experience. Durability is ensured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing robust protection against physical damage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, delivering performance on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Xiaomi 14. Users can choose between configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 1200 nits and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Reno 12 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with support for up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of USF 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. Notably, the same chipset is also seen on CMF Phone 1 which is less than half the price of Reno 12 Pro.

It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14.1 on top. Oppo is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with these devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reno 12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 50MP Samsung JN5 selfie shooter. It is capable of recording up to 4k @ 30fps from the rear cameras and the selfie shooter.

