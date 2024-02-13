 Best phones under ₹40000: High performance and value for money options | Mint
Best phones under ₹40000: High performance and value for money options
Best phones under ₹40000: High performance and value for money options

 Affiliate Desk

Discover the top high-performance and value-for-money handsets in India under ₹40000. Compare the best mobiles in the ₹40000 range to find the perfect one for you.

Choose from the best phones under ₹40000 to get interactive features and flagship experience. (Pexels)Premium
Choose from the best phones under ₹40000 to get interactive features and flagship experience.

Looking for the best phone under 40,000 in India? We've curated a list of the top mid-range smartphones that offer high performance and great value for money. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, our list has something for everyone. From OnePlus to Samsung, iQOO to Realme, we've compared the best options to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect phone for your needs.

1. OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus 9R 5G is a powerhouse that offers a smooth user experience with its Snapdragon 870 processor and 12GB of RAM. Its 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery make it perfect for gaming and entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

  • 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • 48MP quad-camera setup
  • 65W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • OxygenOS based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceNo wireless charging
High refresh rate displayNo expandable storage
Fast charging

2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a vibrant Super AMOLED display and a versatile quad-camera setup. With 5G connectivity and a long-lasting battery, it's a great choice for multitasking and photography.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

  • 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display
  • 64MP quad-camera setup
  • 25W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vibrant displayPlastic build
Versatile cameraNo wireless charging
5G support

3. iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The iQOO 7 5G boasts a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 120Hz AMOLED display, making it perfect for gaming and multimedia. Its 48MP triple-camera setup and 66W fast charging offer a seamless user experience.

Specifications of iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

  • 6.62-inch AMOLED display
  • 48MP triple-camera setup
  • 66W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • iQOO UI based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceNo wireless charging
High refresh rate displayNo expandable storage
Fast charging

4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Green Woods, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers a smooth user experience with its Dimensity 1200 AI processor and 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Its 50MP triple-camera setup and Warp Charge 65 make it perfect for photography and on-the-go charging.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Green Woods, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

  • 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • 50MP triple-camera setup
  • 65W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • OxygenOS based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceNo expandable storage
High-quality camerasNo wireless charging
Fast charging

5. Vivo V21 5G (Dusk Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Vivo V21 5G features a sleek design and a 44MP OIS front camera for stunning selfies. Its 64MP OIS triple-camera setup and 90Hz AMOLED display make it great for photography and multimedia.

Specifications of Vivo V21 5G (Dusk Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

  • 6.44-inch AMOLED display
  • 44MP OIS front camera
  • 33W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designAverage battery life
High-resolution front cameraNo wireless charging
Smooth display

6. Oppo Reno7 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Oppo Reno7 5G features a stylish design and a 50MP triple-camera setup for stunning photos. Its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and 90Hz AMOLED display make it perfect for photography and entertainment.

Specifications of Oppo Reno7 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

  • 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • 50MP triple-camera setup
  • 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish designNo wireless charging
Fast chargingNo expandable storage
High-quality cameras

7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers a smooth user experience with its Snapdragon 750G processor and 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Its 64MP triple-camera setup and Warp Charge 30T make it perfect for photography and on-the-go charging.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

  • 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • 64MP triple-camera setup
  • 30W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • OxygenOS based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smooth performanceNo wireless charging
High-quality camerasNo expandable storage
Fast charging

8. Tecno Phantom X (Stardust Grey, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The Tecno Phantom X features a unique design and a 50MP triple-camera setup for stunning photos. Its 33W fast charging and 90Hz AMOLED display make it perfect for photography and multimedia.

Specifications of Tecno Phantom X (Stardust Grey, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • 50MP triple-camera setup
  • 33W fast charging
  • 4G connectivity
  • HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Unique designAverage battery life
High-quality camerasNo wireless charging
Smooth display

9. iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The iQOO 7 Legend 5G boasts a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz AMOLED display, making it perfect for gaming and multimedia. Its 48MP triple-camera setup and 66W fast charging offer a seamless user experience.

Specifications of iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

  • 6.62-inch AMOLED display
  • 48MP triple-camera setup
  • 66W fast charging
  • 5G connectivity
  • iQOO UI based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceNo wireless charging
High refresh rate displayNo expandable storage
Fast charging

10. Realme GT Master Edition 5G (Voyager Grey, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme GT Master Edition 5G features a distinctive design and a 64MP triple-camera setup for great photos. Its 65W SuperDart Charge and 120Hz AMOLED display make it perfect for photography and entertainment.

Specifications of Realme GT Master Edition 5G (Voyager Grey, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

  • 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • 64MP triple-camera setup
  • 65W SuperDart Charge
  • 5G connectivity
  • Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Distinctive designNo wireless charging
Fast chargingNo expandable storage
High-quality cameras

Comparison Table

 

Product NameDisplayCameraCharging
OnePlus 9R 5GFluid AMOLED48MP quad-camera65W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5GSuper AMOLED64MP quad-camera25W fast charging
iQOO 7 5GAMOLED48MP triple-camera66W fast charging
OnePlus Nord 2 5GFluid AMOLED50MP triple-camera65W fast charging
Vivo V21 5GAMOLED44MP front camera33W fast charging
Oppo Reno7 5GAMOLED50MP triple-camera65W SuperVOOC 2.0
OnePlus Nord CE 5GFluid AMOLED64MP triple-camera30W fast charging
Tecno Phantom XAMOLED50MP triple-camera33W fast charging
iQOO 7 Legend 5GAMOLED48MP triple-camera66W fast charging
Realme GT Master Edition 5GAMOLED64MP triple-camera65W SuperDart Charge

Best value for money:

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the best value for money with its versatile quad-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and long-lasting battery. It offers a great user experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The OnePlus 9R 5G stands out as the best overall product with its smooth performance, high refresh rate display, and fast charging capabilities. It's a top choice for users looking for a high-performance smartphone.

How to find the perfect Best Phone Under 40000:

To find the best phone under 40,000, prioritize key features: a powerful processor for smooth performance, ample RAM (at least 6GB) and storage, a high-quality camera system, long battery life with fast charging, and a durable build. Consider screen size and quality for your viewing preferences. Research and compare user reviews and tech evaluations for reliability and value.

FAQs

Question : What are the key features of these phones?

Ans : The phones in this list offer high-quality displays, versatile camera setups, and fast charging capabilities to enhance the user experience.

Question : Do these phones support 5G connectivity?

Ans : Yes, most of the phones listed above offer 5G connectivity, allowing for faster download speeds and smoother multitasking.

Question : Are these phones suitable for gaming?

Ans : Absolutely! Many of the listed phones feature high refresh rate displays and powerful processors, making them ideal for gaming.

Question : Do these phones have expandable storage options?

Ans : While some phones offer expandable storage, others may have limited internal storage. Be sure to check the specifications for each product.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

