Best phones under 40000: High performance and value for money options

Looking for the best phone under ₹40,000 in India? We've curated a list of the top mid-range smartphones that offer high performance and great value for money. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, our list has something for everyone. From OnePlus to Samsung, iQOO to Realme, we've compared the best options to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect phone for your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus 9R 5G is a powerhouse that offers a smooth user experience with its Snapdragon 870 processor and 12GB of RAM. Its 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery make it perfect for gaming and entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display

48MP quad-camera setup

65W fast charging

5G connectivity

OxygenOS based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth performance No wireless charging High refresh rate display No expandable storage Fast charging

2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a vibrant Super AMOLED display and a versatile quad-camera setup. With 5G connectivity and a long-lasting battery, it's a great choice for multitasking and photography.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

64MP quad-camera setup

25W fast charging

5G connectivity

One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Plastic build Versatile camera No wireless charging 5G support

Also read:Best gaming phones: Top 8 picks under ₹ 30000 to beat boredom blues 3. iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The iQOO 7 5G boasts a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 120Hz AMOLED display, making it perfect for gaming and multimedia. Its 48MP triple-camera setup and 66W fast charging offer a seamless user experience.

Specifications of iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 6.62-inch AMOLED display

48MP triple-camera setup

66W fast charging

5G connectivity

iQOO UI based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance No wireless charging High refresh rate display No expandable storage Fast charging

4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Green Woods, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers a smooth user experience with its Dimensity 1200 AI processor and 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Its 50MP triple-camera setup and Warp Charge 65 make it perfect for photography and on-the-go charging.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Green Woods, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display

50MP triple-camera setup

65W fast charging

5G connectivity

OxygenOS based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth performance No expandable storage High-quality cameras No wireless charging Fast charging

5. Vivo V21 5G (Dusk Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Vivo V21 5G features a sleek design and a 44MP OIS front camera for stunning selfies. Its 64MP OIS triple-camera setup and 90Hz AMOLED display make it great for photography and multimedia.

Specifications of Vivo V21 5G (Dusk Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6.44-inch AMOLED display

44MP OIS front camera

33W fast charging

5G connectivity

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Average battery life High-resolution front camera No wireless charging Smooth display

6. Oppo Reno7 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Oppo Reno7 5G features a stylish design and a 50MP triple-camera setup for stunning photos. Its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and 90Hz AMOLED display make it perfect for photography and entertainment.

Specifications of Oppo Reno7 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6.43-inch AMOLED display

50MP triple-camera setup

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging

5G connectivity

ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design No wireless charging Fast charging No expandable storage High-quality cameras

Also read: Best gaming phones for unmatched performance: Top 10 smartphones options 7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers a smooth user experience with its Snapdragon 750G processor and 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. Its 64MP triple-camera setup and Warp Charge 30T make it perfect for photography and on-the-go charging.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display

64MP triple-camera setup

30W fast charging

5G connectivity

OxygenOS based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth performance No wireless charging High-quality cameras No expandable storage Fast charging

8. Tecno Phantom X (Stardust Grey, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The Tecno Phantom X features a unique design and a 50MP triple-camera setup for stunning photos. Its 33W fast charging and 90Hz AMOLED display make it perfect for photography and multimedia.

Specifications of Tecno Phantom X (Stardust Grey, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 6.7-inch AMOLED display

50MP triple-camera setup

33W fast charging

4G connectivity

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design Average battery life High-quality cameras No wireless charging Smooth display

9. iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The iQOO 7 Legend 5G boasts a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz AMOLED display, making it perfect for gaming and multimedia. Its 48MP triple-camera setup and 66W fast charging offer a seamless user experience.

Specifications of iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 6.62-inch AMOLED display

48MP triple-camera setup

66W fast charging

5G connectivity

iQOO UI based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance No wireless charging High refresh rate display No expandable storage Fast charging

10. Realme GT Master Edition 5G (Voyager Grey, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme GT Master Edition 5G features a distinctive design and a 64MP triple-camera setup for great photos. Its 65W SuperDart Charge and 120Hz AMOLED display make it perfect for photography and entertainment.

Specifications of Realme GT Master Edition 5G (Voyager Grey, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6.43-inch AMOLED display

64MP triple-camera setup

65W SuperDart Charge

5G connectivity

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Distinctive design No wireless charging Fast charging No expandable storage High-quality cameras

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Camera Charging OnePlus 9R 5G Fluid AMOLED 48MP quad-camera 65W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Super AMOLED 64MP quad-camera 25W fast charging iQOO 7 5G AMOLED 48MP triple-camera 66W fast charging OnePlus Nord 2 5G Fluid AMOLED 50MP triple-camera 65W fast charging Vivo V21 5G AMOLED 44MP front camera 33W fast charging Oppo Reno7 5G AMOLED 50MP triple-camera 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 OnePlus Nord CE 5G Fluid AMOLED 64MP triple-camera 30W fast charging Tecno Phantom X AMOLED 50MP triple-camera 33W fast charging iQOO 7 Legend 5G AMOLED 48MP triple-camera 66W fast charging Realme GT Master Edition 5G AMOLED 64MP triple-camera 65W SuperDart Charge

Best value for money: The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the best value for money with its versatile quad-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and long-lasting battery. It offers a great user experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The OnePlus 9R 5G stands out as the best overall product with its smooth performance, high refresh rate display, and fast charging capabilities. It's a top choice for users looking for a high-performance smartphone.

How to find the perfect Best Phone Under 40000: To find the best phone under 40,000, prioritize key features: a powerful processor for smooth performance, ample RAM (at least 6GB) and storage, a high-quality camera system, long battery life with fast charging, and a durable build. Consider screen size and quality for your viewing preferences. Research and compare user reviews and tech evaluations for reliability and value.

FAQs Question : What are the key features of these phones? Ans : The phones in this list offer high-quality displays, versatile camera setups, and fast charging capabilities to enhance the user experience. Question : Do these phones support 5G connectivity? Ans : Yes, most of the phones listed above offer 5G connectivity, allowing for faster download speeds and smoother multitasking. Question : Are these phones suitable for gaming? Ans : Absolutely! Many of the listed phones feature high refresh rate displays and powerful processors, making them ideal for gaming. Question : Do these phones have expandable storage options? Ans : While some phones offer expandable storage, others may have limited internal storage. Be sure to check the specifications for each product.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!