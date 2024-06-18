With new phones launching almost every week, the competition in the sub- ₹50k category only seems to be rising. However, in order to help users make up their mind, we have compiled a comprehensive list of top phones under the ₹50,000 price bracket with options like the newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Google's Pixel 8a.

Best phones to buy under ₹ 50,000 in June 2024:

1) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra:

While the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has been launched at a price of ₹59,999 in India, the launch offers take the effective price of the device to ₹49,999. Motorola is offering a flat ₹5,000 discount on price as part of a limited-time offer, while there is also a ₹5,000 bank discount on making the payment using ICICI Bank cards.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-related tasks. The Edge 50 Ultra is only the second phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which made its debut with the Poco F6 last month.

The phone comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Hello UI custom skin based on Android 14, and Motorola is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Ultra comes with a triple camera sensor, including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The latest Motorola phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

2) Pixel 8a:

The Pixel 8a is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹52,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with the ₹3,000 bank discount, the price effectively goes under ₹50,000.

Google Pixel 8a features a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. Pixel 8a runs on Google's own Tensor G3 chipset with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Google runs on the Android 14 operating system, and the company promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches for this device, a commitment similar to the one it made with the Pixel 8 series.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a comes with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, there is a 13MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video calling needs. The Pixel 8a is capable of shooting up to 4K 60fps videos from the rear cameras and 4k 30fps from the selfie shooter.

3) OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO 4.0 technology, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz, depending on the app running.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

4) Xiaomi 14 CIVI:

Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for an immersive visual experience. Durability is ensured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing robust protection against physical damage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, delivering performance on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Xiaomi 14. Users can choose between configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica. This includes a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with 25mm cinematic HDR, a 50MP Leica portrait telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP Leica ultra-wide lens. The front of the device sports a 32MP dual camera system, enhanced with AI capabilities to deliver superior selfies.

5) iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the smartphone is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for certain games.

It is powered by the tried-and-tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which was also seen in many of last year's flagship phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 12R. There is also an Adreno 740 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera sensor at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with support for OIS and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

