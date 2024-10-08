Pigeon is a well-known brand in the cookware industry, offering a wide range of high-quality cookers for every kitchen. Whether you're looking for an anodized aluminium cooker or a stainless steel one, Pigeon has got you covered. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 6 Pigeon cookers available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Let's dive in and find the perfect Pigeon cooker for your cooking needs!

1. Pigeon by Stovekraft All in One Super Cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Belita Anodized Cookware Set is a 4-piece set that includes a tawa, frying pan, and two saucepans. It is made from high-grade virgin aluminium and features a 5-layer non-stick coating for healthy cooking. The cookware is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops, making it versatile for any kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft All in One Super Cooker:

Made from high-grade virgin aluminium

5-layer non-stick coating

Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction Limited to 4 pieces Versatile for any kitchen

2. Pigeon by Stovekraft 3 Litre Special Plus Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Anodised Aluminium Cooker is a 5-liter pressure cooker made from high-quality aluminium. It features a precision weight valve for added safety and a metallic safety plug for easy pressure release. The cooker is suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft 3 Litre Special Plus Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker:

5-liter capacity

Precision weight valve

Suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Added safety features Limited to 5-liter capacity Versatile for any cooktop

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Titanium Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Titanium Induction Base Cooker is a 3-liter pressure cooker made from high-quality aluminium. It features an induction base for quick and even heating, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes. The cooker also comes with safety features such as a metallic safety plug and a gasket release system for added convenience.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Titanium Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker:

3-liter capacity

Induction base for quick and even heating

Safety features for added convenience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even heating Limited to 3-liter capacity Convenient safety features

4. Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox 10L Stainless steel cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Steel Cooker is a 5-liter pressure cooker made from high-quality stainless steel. It features an impact-bonded base for quick and even heat distribution, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes. The cooker also comes with safety features such as a precision weight valve and a metallic safety plug for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox 10L Stainless steel cooker:

5-liter capacity

Impact-bonded base for quick and even heat distribution

Safety features for added peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and even heat distribution Limited to 5-liter capacity Added safety features

5. Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox 7.5L Stainless steel cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Steel Cooker is a 3-liter pressure cooker made from high-quality stainless steel. It features an impact-bonded base for quick and even heat distribution, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes. The cooker also comes with safety features such as a precision weight valve and a metallic safety plug for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox 7.5L Stainless steel cooker:

3-liter capacity

Impact-bonded base for quick and even heat distribution

Safety features for added peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and even heat distribution Limited to 3-liter capacity Added safety features

6. Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox Pro 5L Inner Lid Stainless Steel Cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Inner Lid Stainless Steel Cooker is a 5-liter pressure cooker made from high-quality stainless steel. It features an impact-bonded base for quick and even heat distribution, making it ideal for cooking a variety of dishes. The cooker also comes with safety features such as a precision weight valve and a metallic safety plug for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Inox Pro 5L Inner Lid Stainless Steel Cooker:

5-liter capacity

Impact-bonded base for quick and even heat distribution

Safety features for added peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and even heat distribution Limited to 5-liter capacity Added safety features

Pigeon cooker top features comparison:

Pigeon cookers Capacity Material Compatible with Pigeon Stovekraft Belita Anodized Cookware Set 4-piece High-grade virgin aluminium Gas stoves, Induction cooktops Pigeon Stovekraft Anodised Aluminium Cooker 5-liter High-quality aluminium Gas, Electric, Ceramic, Halogen cooktops Pigeon Stovekraft Titanium Induction Base Cooker 3-liter High-quality aluminium Induction cooktops Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Steel Cooker (5-liter) 5-liter High-quality stainless steel Gas, Electric, Ceramic, Halogen cooktops Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Steel Cooker (3-liter) 3-liter High-quality stainless steel Gas, Electric, Ceramic, Halogen cooktops Pigeon Stovekraft Inner Lid Stainless Steel Cooker 5-liter High-quality stainless steel Gas, Electric, Ceramic, Halogen cooktops

Best value for money Pigeon cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Anodised Aluminium Cooker is the best value for money, offering a 5-liter capacity and safety features suitable for various cooktops. It provides great performance at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall Pigeon cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft Stainless Steel Cooker (5-liter) stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its durable construction, quick and even heat distribution, and added safety features. It is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a high-quality and reliable pressure cooker.

How to find the perfect Pigeon cooker:

When choosing the perfect Pigeon cooker, consider the capacity, material, and safety features that best suit your cooking needs. Look for a cooker that offers the right balance of performance, durability, and value for money to make the best choice for your kitchen.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Pigeon cookers?

Ans : Pigeon cookers are available in a wide price range, starting from Rs. 1000 and going up to Rs. 5000, depending on the capacity and material.

Question : Are Pigeon cookers compatible with induction cooktops?

Ans : Yes, most Pigeon cookers are compatible with induction cooktops, offering versatile cooking options for different kitchens.

Question : What safety features do Pigeon cookers come with?

Ans : Pigeon cookers come with safety features such as precision weight valves, metallic safety plugs, and gasket release systems for added convenience and peace of mind.

Question : Are Pigeon cookers suitable for all types of cooktops?

Ans : Yes, Pigeon cookers are suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops, providing versatile cooking solutions for different kitchens.

