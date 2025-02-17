Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Overall ProductJBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹7,999
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-BlueView Details
₹3,989
Best Value For MoneyTribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)View Details
₹2,799
Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Type C Charging Cable Included(Black)View Details
₹898
Tribit XSound Plus 2 30W 5.3 Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Stereo Sound with Bass-Enhanced XBass Function,24H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof,Built in Mic,150ft BT Range for Home/Outdoor,BlackView Details
₹5,699
Are you a music enthusiast looking for the perfect portable bass bluetooth speaker to enjoy your favorite tunes on the go? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 7 speakers that offer powerful sound, waterproof features, and exceptional portability. Whether you're hitting the beach, hosting a pool party, or simply want to enjoy music in your backyard, these speakers are the perfect companions. Read on to find the ideal speaker that suits your music needs and enhances your listening experience.
The JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoost delivers deep bass and powerful sound. With its waterproof design, you can take it anywhere, from pool parties to outdoor adventures. Its long battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback, and the PartyBoost feature lets you connect multiple JBL speakers for a true stereo sound experience.
Powerful bass
Waterproof design
Long battery life
Lack of voice assistant integration
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
The Sony Lightweight Super-Compact Bluetooth Speaker offers a perfect balance of portability and powerful sound. Its extra durable design ensures it can withstand outdoor use, and the hands-free calling feature allows you to take calls without interrupting your music. With its lightweight and compact size, this speaker is ideal for on-the-go music lovers.
Super-compact design
Extra durable
Hands-free calling feature
Not waterproof
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue
The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker offers upgraded sound quality and a waterproof design. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel, and the bass-enhanced technology delivers deep and immersive sound. With its long-lasting battery life and durable construction, this speaker is an ideal choice for outdoor use.
Upgraded sound quality
Waterproof construction
Long battery life
Audio quality may not be suitable for audiophiles
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)
The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker with inbuilt FM radio offers a versatile music experience. With its compact and durable design, it's perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The inbuilt FM radio adds an extra layer of entertainment, and the long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted music playback.
Inbuilt FM radio
Versatile use
Durable design
Not waterproof
Shorter battery life compared to others
Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Black)
The Tribit MaxSound Plus Bluetooth Speaker offers wireless bass-enhanced sound and waterproof features. Its compact size and powerful sound make it perfect for outdoor use, and the long battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback. With its durable construction, this speaker is a great choice for music on the go.
Wireless bass-enhanced sound
Waterproof design
Long battery life
May be heavier compared to other portable speakers
Tribit XSound Plus 2 30W 5.3 Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Stereo Sound with Bass-Enhanced XBass Function,24H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof,Built in Mic,150ft BT Range for Home/Outdoor,Black
The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Handsfree calling feature offers a convenient and immersive music experience. Its compact size and handsfree calling make it ideal for multitasking, and the long battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback. With its durable design, this speaker is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.
Handsfree calling feature
Compact size
Long battery life
Not waterproof
Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)
The Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof and Dustproof Design offers a rugged and durable music experience. Its waterproof and dustproof features make it ideal for outdoor use, and the hands-free calling feature adds convenience. With its long battery life, this speaker is perfect for extended music playback.
Waterproof and dustproof design
Rugged construction
Long battery life
May be heavier compared to other portable speakers
SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - Black
|best Bluetooth speaker with bass
|Speaker Type
|Connection Type
|Waterproof
|Battery Life
|JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with PartyBoost
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Up to 12 hours
|Sony Lightweight Super-Compact Bluetooth Speaker
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|No
|Up to 16 hours
|Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Up to 24 hours
|Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker with FM
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|No
|Up to 10 hours
|Tribit MaxSound Plus Bluetooth Speaker
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Up to 20 hours
|Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Handsfree
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|No
|Up to 12 hours
|Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof and Dustproof Design
|Portable
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Up to 18 hours
