Portable gaming consoles have revolutionized the way we experience entertainment, offering unparalleled gaming flexibility and convenience in today's fast-paced world. These pocket-sized powerhouses pack a punch, allowing gamers to dive into their favourite titles anytime, anywhere.

Whether it's a quick round of Mario Kart during a commute or an intense battle during a journey, portable gaming consoles provide endless opportunities for immersive gaming on the move. Join us as we explore the top picks that redefine gaming flexibility and elevate entertainment to new heights.

1. Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED Model offers an immersive gaming experience with its 7-inch OLED screen, delivering vivid colours and crisp contrast that make every game pop. With a wired LAN port on the dock, you can enjoy a stable internet connection in TV mode. Store your favourite games with ease, thanks to the 64 GB internal storage. Experience enhanced audio quality through the system's onboard speakers in handheld and tabletop modes. Plus, its wide adjustable stand allows for comfortable viewing angles in tabletop mode. Compatible with all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software, it ensures endless gaming fun.

Specifications of Nintendo Switch OLED model:

Screen size: 7 inch

Internal storage: 64 GB

Screen type: OLED

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 7-inch OLED screen Higher price point Wired LAN port for stable internet connection Limited internal storage

2. Steam Deck 64 GB Console Bundled With X-Ninja Stream Deck Case with Steam Deck Screen Protector (Combo)

The Steam Deck 64 GB Console bundled is a gaming powerhouse designed for ultimate convenience. With Steam library access upon login, discover games tailored to your preferences with compatibility ratings displayed. Featuring full-size controls ergonomically positioned for extended play, the Steam Deck ensures comfort for all hand sizes. Crafted in collaboration with AMD, its custom APU delivers impressive performance while maintaining efficiency. The X-Ninja Stream Deck Case, made of premium materials, provides superior protection against scratches and shocks, offering a comfortable grip for long gaming sessions. Lightweight and reusable, it's the ideal companion for safeguarding your Steam Deck on the go.

Specifications of Steam Deck 64 GB Console:

Screen size: 7 inch

Internal storage: 64 GB

Screen type: LED

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full-size controls for comfortable gameplay Higher price point Custom APU for impressive performance May be bulky for some users

3. ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001W

The ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console is your ticket to an extraordinary gaming adventure. Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, this console is like having a supercharged engine under the hood, ensuring your games run smoothly and look stunning. With 16GB of memory and a speedy 512GB SSD, you'll never run out of space for your favourite games. Dive into the action on the vibrant 7-inch touchscreen display, where every detail comes to life with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you're into epic quests or quick matches, the ASUS ROG Ally is your trusty companion for endless gaming fun.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console:

Screen size: 7 inch

Internal storage: 16 GB

Screen type: LCD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor Limited internal storage Vibrant 7-inch touchscreen display Higher price point

4. Gameson PSP Built-in Games MP4 Player Handheld Game Console Built in 1500 Games for Multiple simulators Retro Video Game Console mp3/mp4/Ebook TV Out Portable Game Player Device

The Gameson PSP Handheld Game Console is packed with 1500 built-in games across multiple simulators and offers a treasure trove of retro gaming experiences. Its 4.3-inch classic screen brings your favourite titles to life, perfect for reliving cherished childhood memories anytime, anywhere. With support for game archiving, saving and resuming progress is a breeze, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions. Plus, you can customize your gaming library by adding or removing games via a computer connection. Connect to your TV for an immersive gaming experience or enjoy multimedia features like video, music, and e-books. Compact, versatile, and ideal for both solo and group play, the Gameson PSP is your ultimate portable gaming companion.

Specifications of Gameson PSP Built-in Games:

Screen size: 4.3 inch

Internal storage: 32 GB

Screen type: LCD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in 1500 classic games Smaller screen size Support for game archiving Limited internal storage

5. VGRASSP Handheld Video Game Console, Retro Mini Game with 400 Classic Sup Game TV Compatible for Kids, Rechargeable 8 Bit Classic – Colour and Design as per Stock

Experience a blast from the past with the VGRASSP Handheld Video Game Console, a retro mini-game system featuring 400 classic Sup Games. Perfect for kids and retro gaming enthusiasts alike, its built-in library offers endless entertainment. Easily connect to your TV system with the included AV cable for a larger-than-life gaming experience. With its rechargeable 600mAh lithium battery, enjoy up to 3-4 hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Simple to use you can just switch on and play, making it ideal for gamers of all ages. Whether it's a gift for children, retro gamers, or collectors, the VGRASSP console promises hours of nostalgic fun.

Specifications of VGRASSP Handheld Video Game Console:

Screen size: 2 inch

Internal storage: 400 games stored

Screen type: LCD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point Limited screen size Built-in 400 classic games Limited screen size

Top 3 features of the best portable gaming consoles:

Portable Gaming Consoles Screen Size Screen Type Special Features Nintendo Switch OLED model 7 inch OLED Wired LAN port, Enhanced audio Steam Deck 64 GB Console 7 inch LED Custom APU, Full-size controls ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Console 7 inch LCD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, Touchscreen Gameson PSP Built-in Games 4.3 inch LCD Built-in 1500 games, Game archiving support VGRASSP Handheld Video Console 2 inch LCD Built-in 400 games, AV cable connectivity

Best value for money portable gaming console:

VGRASSP Handheld Video Game Console

The VGRASSP Handheld Video Game Console offers an affordable way to enjoy classic gaming experiences with its built-in library of 400 games. Perfect for kids and retro gaming enthusiasts, its compact design and rechargeable battery make it ideal for gaming on the go. Connect it to your TV for a larger display and enjoy hours of nostalgic fun without breaking the bank.

Best overall portable gaming console:

Nintendo Switch OLED

Immerse yourself in gaming with the Nintendo Switch OLED model, featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen and a wide range of gaming options. Whether you're playing in handheld, tabletop, or TV mode, its versatility and performance make it the ultimate gaming companion for enthusiasts of all ages.

How to pick the best portable gaming consoles:

When selecting the best portable gaming console, consider the following factors:

Gaming Experience: Look for consoles with a diverse library of games that cater to your preferences. Consider factors like graphics quality, gameplay mechanics, and availability of popular titles.

Portability: Choose a console that suits your lifestyle. Consider factors like size, weight, and battery life to ensure it's convenient to carry and use on the go.

Features: Evaluate the features offered by each console, such as screen size, resolution, and additional functionalities like online multiplayer, streaming capabilities, and compatibility with accessories.

Performance: Assess the performance capabilities of the console, including processor power, graphics quality, and frame rates, to ensure smooth and immersive gameplay experiences.

Price: Set a budget and compare prices of different consoles, considering the value for money offered in terms of features, game library, and overall gaming experience.

User Reviews: Read reviews and testimonials from other gamers to get insights into the pros and cons of each console, as well as real-world experiences with performance, durability, and customer support.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between handheld and hybrid portable gaming consoles?

Ans : Handheld consoles are dedicated gaming devices with built-in screens and controls, designed primarily for gaming on the go. Hybrid consoles, like the Nintendo Switch, offer both handheld and traditional console gaming experiences, allowing you to seamlessly transition between portable and TV modes.

Question : Can I play my existing games on a portable gaming console?

Ans : It depends on the console. Some portable consoles, like the Nintendo Switch, have exclusive game libraries, while others, such as the Steam Deck, allow you to access your existing PC game library through platforms like Steam. Check the compatibility of your favourite games before making a purchase.

Question : How important is battery life in a portable gaming console?

Ans : Battery life is crucial, especially if you plan on gaming for extended periods while on the go. Look for consoles with longer battery life to ensure uninterrupted gameplay. Consider factors like screen brightness, graphics intensity, and standby power consumption when assessing battery performance.

Question : Are portable gaming consoles suitable for multiplayer gaming?

Ans : Yes, many portable gaming consoles support multiplayer gaming experiences, either locally or online. Some consoles offer features like split-screen multiplayer, LAN connectivity, and built-in Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming with friends or family. Check the console's specifications and game library for multiplayer capabilities.

