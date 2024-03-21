Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best portable monitors: Top 10 options for laptops in 2024

Best portable monitors: Top 10 options for laptops in 2024

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the perfect portable monitor for your laptop? Check out our top 10 picks for the best portable monitors that are perfect for travel or working from home.

Portable monitors allow you to access a high definition display anywhere.

Portable monitors have become an essential accessory for professionals, gamers, and anyone who needs to work on the go. These compact and lightweight displays offer convenience and flexibility, allowing users to extend their workspace wherever they are. Whether you need a portable monitor for multitasking, gaming, or travel, we've compiled a list of the top 10 options available in 2022. In this article, we'll provide detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision when choosing the best portable monitor for your needs.

1. COCOPAR Portable Monitor with Speaker

The COCOPAR Portable Monitor is a versatile and convenient option for users who need a portable display with built-in speakers. With a sleek design and easy connectivity, this monitor is perfect for gaming, work, or entertainment.

Specifications of COCOPAR Portable Monitor with Speaker

  • 15.6-inch display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Built-in dual speakers
  • USB-C and HDMI connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Built-in speakers for immersive audio experienceMay not be ideal for professional design work or photo editing
Wide compatibility with various devices
Slim and lightweight for portability

2. MSI PRO MP161 Portable Monitor

The MSI PRO MP161 Portable Monitor is a high-quality option for professionals and gamers who require a reliable and durable display. With advanced features and a sturdy build, this monitor delivers excellent performance on the go.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP161 Portable Monitor

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design
  • USB-C and Mini HDMI connectivity
  • Wide viewing angles and anti-glare screen

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and durable design for long-term useMay not be the most budget-friendly option
Wide compatibility with various devices
Anti-glare screen for comfortable viewing

3. ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution

The ViewSonic Portable Monitor offers a one-cable solution for users who prioritize simplicity and convenience. With a sleek and modern design, this monitor provides hassle-free connectivity and enhanced productivity.

Specifications of ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • Full HD resolution
  • USB-C connectivity with power delivery
  • Smart cover and screen protector included
  • Advanced ergonomic design for comfortable use

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

One-cable solution for easy connectivityMay have limited availability in certain regions
Smart cover for protection and stand function
Ergonomic design for enhanced comfort

Also read: Curved monitors: Top 10 considerations for an engaging viewing experience

4. ViewSonic Projected Capacitive Portable Monitor

The ViewSonic Projected Capacitive Portable Monitor is an innovative option for users who need a responsive and intuitive touchscreen display. With advanced touch technology and ergonomic features, this monitor is ideal for creative professionals and designers.

Specifications of ViewSonic Projected Capacitive Portable Monitor

  • 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Projected capacitive touch technology
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design
  • Advanced ergonomic stand with tilt and pivot

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Highly responsive touchscreen for seamless interactionMay require additional calibration for specific applications
Ergonomic stand for flexible viewing angles
Wide compatibility with touch-enabled devices

5. ViewSonic Portable Monitor VG1655 with Frameless Design

The ViewSonic Portable Monitor VG1655 features a sleek and frameless design, making it an attractive option for users who prioritize aesthetics and modernity. With a slim profile and versatile connectivity, this monitor offers a stylish and practical solution.

Specifications of ViewSonic Portable Monitor VG1655 with Frameless Design

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Ultra-slim and frameless design
  • USB-C and HDMI connectivity
  • Dual integrated speakers for immersive audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning frameless design for a modern aestheticMay not have the highest brightness level compared to other models
Dual speakers for enhanced audio experience
Portable and versatile for various applications

6. ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor with Frameless Design

The ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor offers a premium touch experience with its responsive and intuitive display. With a frameless design and advanced touch technology, this monitor is perfect for creative professionals, designers, and anyone who needs precise input control.

Specifications of ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor with Frameless Design

  • 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen display
  • Full HD resolution
  • Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology
  • USB-C and HDMI connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and frameless design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Responsive and accurate touch input for creative workMay not be the most budget-friendly option
Sleek and frameless design for a modern look
Wide compatibility with touch-enabled devices

7. UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 Resolution and FreeSync

The UPERFECT Portable Monitor offers exceptional visual quality with its high-resolution display and advanced FreeSync technology. With a wide range of connectivity options and impressive brightness levels, this monitor is an excellent choice for content creators, gamers, and professionals.

Specifications of UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 Resolution and FreeSync

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • 2560x1600 resolution
  • AMD FreeSync support for smooth gaming
  • USB-C and Mini HDMI connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-resolution display for crisp and vibrant visualsMay require additional calibration for specific color accuracy
AMD FreeSync support for smooth and tear-free gaming
Impressive brightness levels for clear visibility

8. ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165B

The ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165B is a versatile and reliable option for users who need a portable display with advanced features. With ASUS Eye Care technology and ultra-slim design, this monitor delivers exceptional performance and eye comfort.

Specifications of ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165B

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • Full HD resolution
  • ASUS Eye Care technology for reduced blue light
  • USB-C and Mini HDMI connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

ASUS Eye Care technology for enhanced eye comfortMay not have the highest brightness level compared to other models
Ultra-slim and portable design for travel
Wide compatibility with various devices

Also read: Monitors for work under 8000: Best 8 options for stellar displays

9. UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 3840x2160 Resolution and FreeSync

The UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 3840x2160 resolution and FreeSync technology offers stunning visual clarity and smooth performance for demanding tasks. With advanced connectivity and exceptional color accuracy, this monitor is a top choice for professionals and content creators.

Specifications of UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 3840x2160 Resolution and FreeSync

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • 3840x2160 resolution
  • AMD FreeSync support for smooth gaming
  • USB-C and Mini HDMI connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-resolution display for exceptional visual clarityMay not be the most budget-friendly option
AMD FreeSync support for smooth and tear-free gaming
Wide color gamut for accurate color reproduction

10. UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 Resolution and Frameless Design

The UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 resolution and frameless design offers a perfect balance of visual quality and modern aesthetics. With advanced features and versatile connectivity, this monitor is an ideal choice for professionals, gamers, and anyone who needs a portable display with style and performance.

Specifications of UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 Resolution and Frameless Design

  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • 2560x1600 resolution
  • USB-C and Mini HDMI connectivity
  • Ultra-slim and frameless design
  • HDR support for enhanced visual experience

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-resolution display for stunning visual qualityMay require additional calibration for specific color accuracy
Sleek and frameless design for modern aesthetics
Wide compatibility with various devices

Portable monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplay TypeResolutionConnectivity
COCOPAR Portable Monitor with SpeakerIPSFull HDUSB-C, HDMI
MSI PRO MP161 Portable MonitorIPSFull HDUSB-C, Mini HDMI
ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable SolutionIPSFull HDUSB-C
ViewSonic Projected Capacitive Portable MonitorIPS TouchscreenFull HDProjected capacitive
ViewSonic Portable Monitor VG1655 with Frameless DesignIPSFull HDUSB-C, HDMI
ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor with Frameless DesignIPS TouchscreenFull HDUSB-C, HDMI
UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 Resolution and FreeSyncIPS2560x1600USB-C, Mini HDMI
ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165BIPSFull HDUSB-C, Mini HDMI
UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 3840x2160 Resolution and FreeSyncIPS3840x2160USB-C, Mini HDMI
UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 2560x1600 Resolution and Frameless DesignIPS2560x1600USB-C, Mini HDMI

Best value for money:

The MSI PRO MP161 Portable Monitor offers the best value for money with its durable build, advanced features, and versatile connectivity. Whether you're a professional or a gamer, this monitor provides exceptional performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The UPERFECT Portable Monitor with 3840x2160 Resolution and FreeSync stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering stunning visual clarity, smooth gaming performance, and wide color gamut for professional work. With advanced features and impressive specifications, this monitor delivers top-notch performance for various applications.

How to find the perfect portable monitor:

When choosing the perfect portable monitor from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Pay attention to the display type, resolution, connectivity options, and additional features such as touch technology or built-in speakers. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine which one aligns best with your requirements and budget.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for portable monitors?

Ans : Portable monitors typically range from INR 15,000 to INR 40,000, depending on the brand, display quality, and additional features.

Question : Do portable monitors work with all laptops?

Ans : Most portable monitors are compatible with a wide range of laptops, especially those with USB-C or HDMI connectivity. However, it's essential to check the compatibility and system requirements before making a purchase.

Question : Are portable monitors suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many portable monitors are designed for gaming, offering features such as high refresh rates, FreeSync or G-Sync support, and low response times for a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Question : What are the key factors to consider when choosing a portable monitor?

Ans : Key factors to consider include display type (IPS, touchscreen), resolution, connectivity options (USB-C, HDMI), portability, additional features (built-in speakers, ergonomic design), and budget.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

