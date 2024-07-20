Explore
Best portable vacuum cleaners for easy cleaning on the go: Top 8 picks for you to choose from
Best portable vacuum cleaners for easy cleaning on the go: Top 8 picks for you to choose from

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top portable vacuum cleaners on the market to make cleaning on the go a breeze. Find the perfect lightweight and cordless option for your needs.

Portable vacuum cleaners make sure your proximity is always clean. Premium
Portable vacuum cleaners make sure your proximity is always clean.

Keeping your home or car clean can be a challenge, especially when you're constantly on the go. That's where portable vacuum cleaners come in. With advancements in technology, these cordless and lightweight devices make cleaning quick and easy, no matter where you are. Whether you need a handheld option for quick clean-ups or a powerful vacuum for deep cleaning, we've rounded up the 10 best portable vacuum cleaners to suit every need and budget.

1. iGRiD Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The iGRiD Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and powerful option for cleaning your home or car. With its stainless steel filter and long-lasting battery, it offers efficient and thorough cleaning. Its lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use, and its multiple attachments allow for cleaning in tight spaces and on different surfaces.

Specifications:

  • 8000pa suction power
  • Stainless steel filter
  • 30-minute runtime
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Multiple attachments included

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful suctionMay require frequent filter cleaning
Long-lasting battery
Versatile cleaning options

2. SHAYONAM Portable Rechargeable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

The SHAYONAM Portable Rechargeable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner is designed for convenient cleaning while traveling or at home. Its compact size and rechargeable battery make it ideal for quick clean-ups. With strong suction power and a washable filter, it's a reliable option for daily use.

Specifications:

  • 7000pa suction power
  • Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Washable HEPA filter
  • Lightweight and compact
  • Ideal for travel

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient for travelSuction power may not be sufficient for deep cleaning
Washable filter
Quick recharge time

3. FYA Handheld Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner

The FYA Handheld Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a long-lasting battery for efficient cleaning. Its lightweight and portable design, along with its crevice tool and brush attachments, make it suitable for various cleaning tasks. The washable filter and easy-to-empty dust cup add to its convenience.

Specifications:

  • 9000pa suction power
  • Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Washable filter
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Crevice tool and brush attachments

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful suctionDust cup may need frequent emptying
Long battery life
Versatile attachments

4. Tusa Cordless Portable Brushless Vacuum Cleaner

The Tusa Cordless Portable Brushless Vacuum Cleaner is a high-power option for thorough cleaning. Its brushless motor provides strong suction, while its lightweight and cordless design offer flexibility and convenience. With multiple cleaning modes and a long-lasting battery, it's suitable for various cleaning needs.

Specifications:

  • 10000pa suction power
  • Brushless motor
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Lightweight and cordless
  • Multiple cleaning modes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High suction powerMay be heavier than other options
Brushless motor for efficiency
Long battery life

5. IDELLA Portable Rechargeable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

The IDELLA Portable Rechargeable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner is designed for quick and easy cleaning on the go. With its compact size, powerful suction, and washable filter, it's suitable for daily use. Its lightweight and cordless design, along with its versatile attachments, make it a convenient option for various cleaning tasks.

Specifications:

  • 7500pa suction power
  • Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Washable filter
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Versatile attachments

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweightMay require frequent filter cleaning
Powerful suction
Versatile attachments

6. CYBUY Cordless Handheld High-Power Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner

The CYBUY Cordless Handheld High-Power Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner offers strong suction and a long-lasting battery for efficient cleaning. Its lightweight and ergonomic design, along with its multiple attachments, make it suitable for various cleaning tasks. The washable filter and easy-to-empty dust cup add to its convenience.

Specifications:

  • 8500pa suction power
  • Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Washable filter
  • Lightweight and ergonomic
  • Multiple attachments included

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Strong suction powerDust cup may need frequent emptying
Long battery life
Versatile attachments

7. GaxQuly Cordless High-Power Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner

The GaxQuly Cordless High-Power Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner provides powerful suction and a long-lasting battery for thorough cleaning. Its lightweight and cordless design, along with its crevice tool and brush attachments, make it suitable for various cleaning tasks. The washable filter and easy-to-empty dust cup add to its convenience.

Specifications:

  • 9500pa suction power
  • Rechargeable lithium battery
  • Washable filter
  • Lightweight and cordless
  • Crevice tool and brush attachments

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful suctionDust cup may need frequent emptying
Long battery life
Versatile attachments

8. Balaji Portable Vacuum Cleaner for Traveling and Car, USB Charging

The Balaji Portable Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and lightweight option for traveling and car cleaning. With its USB charging capability and powerful suction, it offers efficient and thorough cleaning. Its compact design and washable filter make it convenient for on-the-go use.

Specifications:

  • 7200pa suction power
  • USB rechargeable
  • Washable filter
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Ideal for travel and car cleaning

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

USB chargingSuction power may not be sufficient for deep cleaning
Compact and lightweight
Versatile cleaning options

Best 3 features of top portable vacuum cleaners

Product NameSuction PowerBattery TypeAttachments
iGRiD Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner8000paLithiumMultiple
SHAYONAM Portable Rechargeable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner7000paLithiumCrevice tool
FYA Handheld Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner9000paLithiumCrevice tool, brush
Tusa Cordless Portable Brushless Vacuum Cleaner10000paBrushless motorMultiple cleaning modes
IDELLA Portable Rechargeable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner7500paLithiumMultiple
CYBUY Cordless Handheld High-Power Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner8500paLithiumMultiple
GaxQuly Cordless High-Power Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner9500paLithiumCrevice tool, brush
Balaji Portable Vacuum Cleaner for Traveling and Car, USB Charging7200paLithiumMultiple

Best value for money portable vacuum cleaner: 

The Tusa Cordless Portable Brushless Vacuum Cleaner offers the best value for money with its high suction power, long-lasting battery, and efficient brushless motor. It provides thorough cleaning for a reasonable price, making it a great investment for daily use.

Best overall portable vacuum cleaner:

The iGRiD Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the best overall choice for its exceptional versatility and power. Its stainless steel HEPA filter ensures thorough cleaning while the long-lasting battery offers extended runtime for tackling various tasks. The lightweight design, ergonomic handle, and multiple attachments make it easy to use and reach tight spaces, making it perfect for both home and car cleaning.

How to find the perfect portable vacuum cleaner:

When choosing the perfect portable vacuum cleaner, consider the suction power, battery type, attachments, and overall convenience. Look for a model that offers the right balance of power and portability for your specific cleaning needs. Check customer reviews and ratings to ensure you're getting a reliable and efficient product.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for portable vacuum cleaners?

Ans : Portable vacuum cleaners range in price from 2000 to 10000 rupees, depending on the brand, features, and suction power.

Question : How often should I clean or replace the filter in a portable vacuum cleaner?

Ans : It's recommended to clean or replace the filter every 3-6 months, depending on the frequency of use and the manufacturer's instructions.

Question : Are cordless vacuum cleaners as powerful as corded models?

Ans : Cordless vacuum cleaners have significantly improved in power and efficiency, and many models offer comparable suction to corded options.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a portable vacuum cleaner?

Ans : Key features to consider include suction power, battery life, attachments, filter type, and ease of maintenance.

Published: 20 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
