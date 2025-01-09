|Product
|Rating
|Price
Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank for laptop & mobile charging | Triple Output PD100W + 30W | USB A 22.5W Fast Charging | LED Display | in-built Protection | Rapid Charge | Extended UseView Details
₹3,999
Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh with Built-in USB-C Cable, 87W Max Fast Charging (PowerCore 20K for Laptop) Lenovo, HP, Dell, Microsoft, MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watches, Samsung and More - BlackView Details
₹5,499
Ambrane 85W Fast Charging Powerbank for MacBook, Type C Laptop & Mobile Charging, 20,000mAh Battery, Triple Output, Power Delivery & Quick Charge (Powerlit Ultra lite, Black)View Details
₹3,999
Anker Power Bank, 24,000mAh 65W Portable Charger, 537 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K for Laptop), for Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max/14/13 Series, and MoreView Details
₹4,799
HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank - 20000mAh Laptop Powerbank Portable Charger, 65W/45W/30W/20W USB C Battery PowerBank with PD Fast Charging Compatible with MacBook MacAir,iPad,iPhone 15/14/13, S23+/S22+View Details
₹4,999
FLiX (Beetel) UltraCharge XPB-P45 20,000mAh 45W QC Power Delivery PPS Power Bank, in-Built Type C & Lightning USB Fast Charging Cables, LED for Charging Percentage with Amp and Volt Display (Blue)View Details
₹1,990
boAt Newly Launched EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphones, Tablets, Earphone, Watches(Gunmetal)View Details
₹4,999
In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power bank for your laptop is essential. Whether you're a student, professional, or traveler, having a portable power source can be a lifesaver. With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 power banks for laptops in 2025, providing detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
The Ultimate 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity charger with advanced safety features. It offers fast charging and comprehensive protection for your devices. With dual USB ports, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for on-the-go use.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High capacity
|May be bulky for some users
|Fast charging
Also read: Best heaters for living room: Top 10 efficient and quick heating solutions for cosy winters
The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD is a high-capacity power bank with Power Delivery technology for rapid charging. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With a sleek and durable design, it's an excellent choice for frequent travelers.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rapid charging
|May be expensive for some users
|Wide compatibility
The Ambrane Powerlit Ultra is a compact and portable power bank with a 20000mAh capacity. It features dual USB ports and advanced circuitry for safe and efficient charging. Its slim design and LED indicator make it a convenient choice for everyday use.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and portable
|May have slower charging speed
|Safe and efficient charging
Also read: Best Portronics power banks: Top 8 reliable and high capacity options for your charging needs
The Anker PowerCore 20100 is a high-capacity power bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies for fast and efficient charging. It offers universal compatibility and a durable, compact design. With advanced safety features, it's a reliable option for everyday use.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Fast and efficient charging
|May have limited color options
|Universal compatibility
Also read: Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go
The HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank is a high-powered charger with a 100W output for laptops and other devices. It features multiple ports and advanced safety protections. Its sleek and portable design makes it an excellent choice for professionals and frequent travelers.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-powered output
|May be expensive for some users
|Sleek and portable design
Also read: Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities
The FLiX UltraCharge XPB-P45 is a compact and lightweight power bank with a 20000mAh capacity. It features a lightning input and percentage display for easy monitoring. With fast charging capabilities, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go use.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and lightweight
|May have limited color options
|Percentage display for monitoring
The boAt EnergyShroom PB600 is a stylish and efficient power bank with a 20000mAh capacity. It features PowerPulse technology for rapid charging and compatibility with a wide range of smartphones and other devices. Its ergonomic design and LED indicators make it a user-friendly choice.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rapid charging
|May have limited color options
|Stylish and ergonomic design
|Power banks for laptpos
|Capacity
|Fast Charging
|Compatibility
|Ultimate 20000mAh Power Bank
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
|26800mAh
|Yes
|Wide range
|Ambrane Powerlit Ultra
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|Anker PowerCore 20100
|20100mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank
|100W
|Yes
|Multiple
|FLiX UltraCharge XPB-P45
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|boAt EnergyShroom PB600
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Wide range
The Ambrane Powerlit Ultra offers the best value for money, with its compact design, advanced circuitry, and LED indicator ensuring safe and efficient charging at an affordable price.
The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD stands out as the best overall product, thanks to its high capacity, Power Delivery technology, and sleek and durable design, making it an excellent choice for frequent travelers and professionals.
When choosing a power bank for your laptop, consider the capacity, fast charging capabilities, compatibility, and overall design. Look for advanced safety features, portability, and user-friendly indicators to find the perfect product for your needs.
Similar articles for you
Best steamers for cold: Top 8 picks for quick relief from cold relief and improved breathing with ease
Best nebulizers: Top 8 choices with advanced technology for quick and effective respiratory relief at home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.