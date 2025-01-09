Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank for laptop & mobile charging | Triple Output PD100W + 30W | USB A 22.5W Fast Charging | LED Display | in-built Protection | Rapid Charge | Extended UseView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh with Built-in USB-C Cable, 87W Max Fast Charging (PowerCore 20K for Laptop) Lenovo, HP, Dell, Microsoft, MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watches, Samsung and More - BlackView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ambrane 85W Fast Charging Powerbank for MacBook, Type C Laptop & Mobile Charging, 20,000mAh Battery, Triple Output, Power Delivery & Quick Charge (Powerlit Ultra lite, Black)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Anker Power Bank, 24,000mAh 65W Portable Charger, 537 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K for Laptop), for Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max/14/13 Series, and MoreView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank - 20000mAh Laptop Powerbank Portable Charger, 65W/45W/30W/20W USB C Battery PowerBank with PD Fast Charging Compatible with MacBook MacAir,iPad,iPhone 15/14/13, S23+/S22+View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FLiX (Beetel) UltraCharge XPB-P45 20,000mAh 45W QC Power Delivery PPS Power Bank, in-Built Type C & Lightning USB Fast Charging Cables, LED for Charging Percentage with Amp and Volt Display (Blue)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Newly Launched EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphones, Tablets, Earphone, Watches(Gunmetal)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power bank for your laptop is essential. Whether you're a student, professional, or traveler, having a portable power source can be a lifesaver. With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 power banks for laptops in 2025, providing detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
The Ultimate 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity charger with advanced safety features. It offers fast charging and comprehensive protection for your devices. With dual USB ports, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for on-the-go use.
Specifications of Amazon Basics Ultimate Power 20000mAh Power Bank for laptop:
- 20000mAh capacity
- Dual USB ports
- Fast charging
- Comprehensive protection
- Compact and lightweight design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High capacity
|May be bulky for some users
|Fast charging
Also read: Best heaters for living room: Top 10 efficient and quick heating solutions for cosy winters
The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD is a high-capacity power bank with Power Delivery technology for rapid charging. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. With a sleek and durable design, it's an excellent choice for frequent travelers.
Specifications of Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh with Built-in USB-C Cable:
- 26800mAh capacity
- Power Delivery technology
- Wide device compatibility
- Sleek and durable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rapid charging
|May be expensive for some users
|Wide compatibility
Also read: Best water heaters under ₹10000: Top 10 energy efficient and quick heating options
The Ambrane Powerlit Ultra is a compact and portable power bank with a 20000mAh capacity. It features dual USB ports and advanced circuitry for safe and efficient charging. Its slim design and LED indicator make it a convenient choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Ambrane 85W Fast Charging Powerbank for MacBook:
- 20000mAh capacity
- Dual USB ports
- Advanced circuitry
- Slim and portable design
- LED indicator
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and portable
|May have slower charging speed
|Safe and efficient charging
Also read: Best Portronics power banks: Top 8 reliable and high capacity options for your charging needs
The Anker PowerCore 20100 is a high-capacity power bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies for fast and efficient charging. It offers universal compatibility and a durable, compact design. With advanced safety features, it's a reliable option for everyday use.
Specifications of Anker Power Bank, 24,000mAh 65W Portable Charger:
- 20100mAh capacity
- PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies
- Universal compatibility
- Durable and compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Fast and efficient charging
|May have limited color options
|Universal compatibility
Also read: Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go
The HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank is a high-powered charger with a 100W output for laptops and other devices. It features multiple ports and advanced safety protections. Its sleek and portable design makes it an excellent choice for professionals and frequent travelers.
Specifications of HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank - 20000mAh Laptop Powerbank:
- 100W output
- Multiple ports
- Advanced safety protections
- Sleek and portable design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-powered output
|May be expensive for some users
|Sleek and portable design
Also read: Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities
The FLiX UltraCharge XPB-P45 is a compact and lightweight power bank with a 20000mAh capacity. It features a lightning input and percentage display for easy monitoring. With fast charging capabilities, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of FLiX (Beetel) UltraCharge XPB-P45 20,000mAh 45W QC Power Delivery PPS Power Bank:
- 20000mAh capacity
- Lightning input
- Percentage display
- Compact and lightweight design
- Fast charging capabilities
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact and lightweight
|May have limited color options
|Percentage display for monitoring
Also read: Best mixer grinders brands in India: Top 10 options for performance and durability
The boAt EnergyShroom PB600 is a stylish and efficient power bank with a 20000mAh capacity. It features PowerPulse technology for rapid charging and compatibility with a wide range of smartphones and other devices. Its ergonomic design and LED indicators make it a user-friendly choice.
Specifications of boAt Newly Launched EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank:
- 20000mAh capacity
- PowerPulse technology
- Wide device compatibility
- Stylish and ergonomic design
- LED indicators
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rapid charging
|May have limited color options
|Stylish and ergonomic design
Power bank for laptop top features comparison:
|Power banks for laptpos
|Capacity
|Fast Charging
|Compatibility
|Ultimate 20000mAh Power Bank
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
|26800mAh
|Yes
|Wide range
|Ambrane Powerlit Ultra
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|Anker PowerCore 20100
|20100mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|HEYMIX 100W Laptop Power Bank
|100W
|Yes
|Multiple
|FLiX UltraCharge XPB-P45
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Universal
|boAt EnergyShroom PB600
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Wide range
Best value for money power banks for laptops
The Ambrane Powerlit Ultra offers the best value for money, with its compact design, advanced circuitry, and LED indicator ensuring safe and efficient charging at an affordable price.
Best overall power banks for laptops
The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD stands out as the best overall product, thanks to its high capacity, Power Delivery technology, and sleek and durable design, making it an excellent choice for frequent travelers and professionals.
How to find the perfect power bank for laptop:
When choosing a power bank for your laptop, consider the capacity, fast charging capabilities, compatibility, and overall design. Look for advanced safety features, portability, and user-friendly indicators to find the perfect product for your needs.
Similar articles for you
Best UV water purifiers to keep your family safe and healthy: Top 8 picks to consider
Best Omron blood pressure monitors in India: Top 10 accurate and reliable options to consider
Best steamers for cold: Top 8 picks for quick relief from cold relief and improved breathing with ease
Best nebulizers: Top 8 choices with advanced technology for quick and effective respiratory relief at home
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of these power banks?
Ans : The price range of these power banks varies from INR 1500 to INR 5000, depending on the capacity and features.
Question : Are these power banks compatible with all laptops?
Ans : Most of these power banks are compatible with a wide range of laptops, but it's essential to check the specifications for specific compatibility.
Question : Do these power banks come with warranty?
Ans : Yes, most of these power banks come with a warranty ranging from 6 months to 1 year, providing peace of mind for your purchase.
Question : What are the key safety features of these power banks?
Ans : These power banks feature advanced safety protections, including overcharge, overcurrent, and short circuit protection, ensuring the safety of your devices.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.