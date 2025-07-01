Subscribe

Best premium air cooler: Top 8 choices for quick cooling at home and office from Bajaj, Symphony and others

The best premium air cooler offers powerful cooling, stylish design, and advanced features like remote control and air purification, making it ideal for large spaces and energy-efficient comfort.

Iqbal
Published1 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Enjoy instant cooling with the best premium air cooler
Enjoy instant cooling with the best premium air cooler

A premium air cooler goes beyond basic functionality. It delivers better air circulation, higher water tank capacity, and quiet operation. Many of the best premium air coolers also come with features like remote control, digital display, and inverter compatibility. These coolers are designed to quickly cool larger spaces, making them ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. 

Our PicksBEST OVERALLVALUE FOR MONEYFAQs

Our Picks

With honeycomb pads and powerful blowers, they provide consistent cooling even during peak summer months. Some models also include air purification features, which help in improving air quality indoors. Investing in the best premium air cooler ensures comfort, convenience, and better energy efficiency. In this guide, we bring you top-rated air coolers that stand out for their performance, build quality, and long-lasting durability for every modern home.

Stay cool in style with the Hindware Cruzo 25L air cooler, crafted for compact spaces and modern needs. It delivers a steady breeze using anti-bacterial honeycomb pads and includes an ice chamber to enhance cooling. Its sturdy plastic design ensures everyday durability. Designed for convenience, it runs on inverters during power cuts and moves around easily on castor wheels, making it a smart pick for personal comfort during hot days.

Specifications

Floor Area
490 Square Feet
Capacity
75 litres
Air Flow Capacity
4200 CFPM
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reason to buy

Inverter compatibility for uninterrupted operation

Auto-fill and drain functions for ease of use

Reason to avoid

Lacks an empty tank alarm

Click here to buy

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooler’s value and low power use. However, reviews are mixed on cooling, size, noise, leakage, and pump reliability.

Why choose this product?

Buyers say the cooler offers decent cooling for small rooms, though some report smell issues and mixed feedback on performance and build.

The Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L is a premium air cooler built for performance and convenience. Known as one of the best air coolers for small to medium spaces, it delivers fast and efficient cooling with its Hexacool technology. The antibacterial honeycomb pads provide cleaner airflow, and the 9-metre air throw helps cover more area. With a 36L tank, DuraMarine pump, and smooth castor wheels, it ensures lasting and easy comfort every day.

Specifications

Floor Area
200 Square Feet
Reservoir Capacity
35 litres
Air Flow Capacity
1177 Microliters per Minute
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reason to buy

Antibacterial pads for cleaner air

Powerful air throw with turbofan

Easy mobility with castor wheels

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for large rooms

Click here to buy

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers share mixed views on cooling, airflow, and fan speed. Some are satisfied, while others feel it lacks effective performance.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its Hexacool pads, turbofan feature, and adjustable airflow that offers efficient and personalised cooling every time.

Stay cool in style with the Hindware Cruzo 25L air cooler, crafted for compact spaces and modern needs. It delivers a steady breeze using anti-bacterial honeycomb pads and includes an ice chamber to enhance cooling. Its sturdy plastic design ensures everyday durability. Designed for convenience, it runs on inverters during power cuts and moves around easily on castor wheels, making it a smart pick for personal comfort during hot days.

Specifications

Mounting Type
Freestanding
Tank Capacity
25 litres
Air Delivery
2000 m³/h
Air Flow Capacity
1178 CFM

Reason to buy

High air delivery ensures better room coverage

Bacto Shield pads resist bacteria and improve hygiene

Reason to avoid

Plastic build might feel basic to some

Click here to buy

Hindware Smart Appliances | Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler in Summer with exclusive Insect and Dust free Filter Technology | Ice Chamber & Honeycomb Pad | Inverter Compatible (Black & White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful airflow and hygienic cooling. Many also like the inverter compatibility, though some wish it had remote control features.

Why choose this product?

Select this premium air cooler for powerful airflow, high-performance cooling pads, and consistent operation during power cuts with inverter support.

The V-Guard Arido T35 H is a premium air cooler for compact rooms. It features a 35L tank and uses just 190W, making it both powerful and energy-efficient. Inverter compatibility ensures continued cooling during power cuts. The 4D Air Circulation spreads cool air evenly, while a mosquito net and dust filter improve air quality. Thermal overload protection adds safety, making this cooler a reliable choice for daily use.

Specifications

Reservoir Capacity
35 litres
Wattage
190 watts
Air Flow Capacity
1300 CMPH
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reason to buy

Energy-efficient with inverter compatibility

4D air circulation for better coverage

Mosquito net and dust filter for cleaner air

Reason to avoid

Not ideal for large rooms

Click here to buy

V-Guard Arido T35 H Air Cooler | 35 Litre | Air Delivery- 1300 M3/H | Two Years Manufacturer'S Warranty On Motor & Pump, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build, quiet operation, and compact size, though cooling performance and value for money receive mixed and critical feedback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need a space-saving, power-efficient air cooler with clean air filtration.

5. HAVAI Thunder-75 Air Cooler

The HAVAI Thunder-75 stands out as a premium air cooler designed for homes and offices. It features a large 70L tank and runs on a 150W energy-efficient motor, offering powerful cooling without high electricity use. The 12-inch aerodynamic blade and 3-way air delivery system ensure even airflow. With a 20-foot air throw and auto-louvre movement, this premium air cooler is ideal for long, uninterrupted cooling throughout the day.

Specifications

Floor Area
400 Square Feet
Reservoir Capacity
70 litres
Air Flow Capacity
3500 CFPM
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reason to buy

Efficient 150W power consumption

Auto-louver movement for uniform cooling

Multi-directional wheels with brakes for easy mobility

Reason to avoid

Noise level of 75 dB may be noticeable

Click here to buy

HAVAI Thunder-75 Air Cooler

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooler’s design and strong cooling in hot spaces. However, feedback is mixed on motor function, airflow, and durability.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you need an energy-efficient, portable air cooler with strong airflow for medium-sized rooms.

The Symphony Ice Cube 27L is a compact yet premium air cooler made for small to medium spaces. It delivers clean and consistent cooling with i-Pure Technology and honeycomb pads. Consuming just 95 watts, it works efficiently even on inverter power. A 27L tank supports extended use. Its modern design, castor wheels, and easy controls make it a smart and portable solution for everyday comfort in hot Indian summers.

Specifications

Mounting Type
Freestanding
Tank Capacity
27 litres
Air Flow Type
Powerful Fan
Coverage Area
16 sq. metres

Reason to buy

Multi-stage filtration for clean air

Inverter compatible

Reason to avoid

Limited information on water drainage option

Click here to buy

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the cooler works well in small rooms and runs quietly, but feedback is mixed on cooling, airflow, and pump reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for an affordable personal air cooler that delivers steady cooling, low power consumption, and suits compact indoor spaces well.

 

The Havells Celia 55L air cooler is a powerful and reliable option for both homes and offices. It features a 16-inch metal blade fan, Everlast pump, and high-density honeycomb pads on three sides for efficient cooling. The collapsible louvers help prevent dust and insects, while the ice chamber boosts performance during hot days. Designed for silent operation, it cools up to 38 square metres and is built for long-lasting daily use.

Specifications

Floor Area
409 Square Feet
Reservoir Capacity
55 litres
Air Flow Capacity
4200 CFPM
Mounting Type
Freestanding

Reason to buy

Inverter compatibility for uninterrupted operation

Auto-fill and drain functions for ease of use

Reason to avoid

Lacks an empty tank alarm

Click here to buy

Havells Celia 55L Air Cooler for home | Ice Chamber | Collapsible Louvers | 4 Leaf Metal Blade | Powerful Air Delivery | Everlast Pump | 3 Side High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cooling and airflow for small rooms but report mixed reviews on noise, size, water system, and durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air cooler for its large tank capacity, ensuring extended cooling without frequent refills.

The Hindware Frostwave 38L is a stylish and efficient premium air cooler designed for everyday cooling needs. It features a powerful 12-inch fan blade, Bacto-Shield honeycomb pads, and an ice chamber for enhanced performance. Compact yet effective, it suits smaller spaces perfectly. The 38L tank ensures longer usage, while the water level indicator and castor wheels make it user-friendly and easy to manage throughout the summer.

Specifications

Mounting Type
Freestanding
Tank Capacity
38 litres
Air Delivery
2200 m³/h (approx. 1300 CFM)
Cooling Pads
Bacto-Shield Honeycomb

Reason to buy

Bacto-Shield honeycomb pads for cleaner air

Large 12-inch fan blade for improved airflow

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavier for a personal cooler

Click here to buy

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12" Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the powerful air throw and large tank, ideal for medium rooms. Bacto-Shield pads impress, though some miss having a remote.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for hygienic, powerful cooling with Bacto-Shield pads and a high-speed fan. Great for homes or offices needing efficient airflow and low energy use.

Which is the best air cooler for home use?

The best air cooler for home depends on room size, cooling needs, and features like honeycomb pads, powerful airflow, and inverter compatibility. Personal and tower coolers suit smaller rooms, while desert coolers provide effective cooling for larger spaces.

How much power do the best air coolers consume?

Most air coolers consume between 150W to 400W, significantly less than ACs. Personal coolers use around 150W-200W, while desert coolers range from 200W-400W, making them an affordable cooling option. Many are also inverter-compatible, ensuring uninterrupted cooling during power cuts.

How often should I clean an air cooler?

Cleaning an air cooler every two weeks ensures efficient cooling and hygiene. Regularly wash the water tank, cooling pads, and fan blades to prevent dust buildup. Before summer, deep clean the unit and check for blockages to maintain optimal airflow and cooling performance.

Factors to consider when buying the best air cooler in 2025

  • Room Size and Cooler Type: Choose a personal, tower, or desert air cooler based on your room size and cooling needs.
  • Portability & Design: Lightweight models with castor wheels allow easy movement and storage.
  • Airflow & Fan Size: Look for higher CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) and a larger fan for better air circulation.
  • Cooling Pads: Honeycomb pads offer better cooling and durability compared to wood wool pads.
  • Water Tank Capacity: Larger tanks (50L+) ensure longer cooling duration without frequent refilling.
  • Power Consumption: Opt for an energy-efficient cooler with inverter compatibility for lower electricity costs.
  • Air Throw Distance: A longer air throw ensures effective cooling across the room, especially for larger spaces.
  • Build Quality & Material: ABS plastic and rust-proof materials increase durability and longevity.
  • Additional Features: Features like ice chambers, anti-bacterial filters, remote control, and auto water refilling enhance convenience.

Top 3 features of the best air coolers in 2025

Best  air coolers in 2025ColourWattageSpecial features 
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for homeGrey and White190 wattsAuto Drain, Motor with Overload Protection, Humidity control
Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For RoomWhite100 wattsAdjustable Speed, Portable
Hindware Smart Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler White and Black100 wattsIce Chamber and Honeycomb Pad
V-Guard Arido T35 H Air CoolerWhite  190 watts4D Air Circulation
HAVAI Thunder-75 Air CoolerBlack150 wattsAuto Louver Movement, 3-Speed Control
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For HomeWhite165 watts3-Side Honeycomb Pads
Havells Celia 55L Air Cooler for homeWhite and Grey100 wattsAdjustable Speed, Oscillating Fan, 12 inches powerful Fan Blade

Similar articles for you:

Grab hot discounts on the best air coolers: Top 10 picks from renowned brands like Bajaj, Crompton and others

5 Bajaj air coolers that balance cooling performance, useful features, and affordability for Indian homes this summer

Top 10 air coolers for monsoon: Handpicked products for effective cooling from trusted brands

Energy efficient coolers are essential for comfort and savings during summer: We recommend these options for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest premium air cooler: Top 8 choices for quick cooling at home and office from Bajaj, Symphony and others

FAQs

Which type of air cooler is best for home use?

Personal and tower coolers are ideal for small rooms, while desert coolers work best for larger spaces.

How do I choose the right air cooler size?

Consider room size and air throw capacity. A larger tank (50L+) is ideal for extended cooling.

Do air coolers work in humid conditions?

Air coolers are less effective in high humidity as they rely on water evaporation for cooling.

Do air coolers require installation?

No, air coolers are portable and ready to use without any fixed installation.

Read Next Story