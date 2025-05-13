Best premium gaming monitors: Top 10 picks from BenQ, Lenovo, Samsung and more for the pro gamers and esports players

Our Picks Best overall Curved display FAQs

Serious gamers know that a powerful gaming rig is only as good as the monitor it’s paired with. Whether you're a competitive esports player or a hardcore AAA title enthusiast, having a premium gaming monitor can make all the difference in responsiveness, clarity, and overall experience.

From lightning-fast refresh rates to ultra-crisp resolutions and cutting-edge display tech, the latest gaming monitors bring every frame to life. In this guide, we've handpicked the top 10 premium monitors from trusted brands like BenQ, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. These premium gaming monitors are designed to give pro gamers the edge they need in every match.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX270M is a 27-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor offering a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT for ultra-smooth visuals. It features HDRi optimization, FreeSync Premium, and immersive 2.1 channel treVolo speakers.

With versatile ports, ergonomic adjustments, and eye-care tech, it’s built for serious gamers who want speed, quality visuals, and comfort in one sleek, bezel-less package.

Specifications Display 27" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS, Bezel-less Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 1ms MPRT Color & Brightness 99% sRGB, 400 nits HDR Support HDR10 with BenQ HDRi technology Connectivity HDMI 2.0 x2, DP 1.4 x1, USB-B x1, USB 3.0 x2, Headphone jack Speakers 2.1 Channel treVolo (2W x2 + 5W woofer) Reasons to buy Smooth performance with 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Powerful built-in 2.1 audio system enhances immersion Reason to avoid Full HD resolution may appear less sharp on a 27" screen No USB-C or Thunderbolt port for modern devices Click Here to Buy BenQ MOBIUZ EX270M 27" 240Hz 1ms MPRT IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor | FreeSync Premium| Height Adjustment| 99% sRGB| 400nits| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers| HDMI| DP| USB 3.0 Hub (Metallic Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smooth 165Hz refresh rate and color-rich display, though some feel the built-in speakers are too quiet.

Why choose this product?

This monitor offers excellent value for gamers with its fast refresh rate, HDR support, and crisp Full HD visuals.

The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is a 25-inch Full HD gaming monitor built for speed, featuring a lightning-fast 0.5ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz). With vibrant color accuracy (99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3), AMD FreeSync, and an ergonomic stand.

It delivers a smooth, immersive gaming experience. Bonus features like Smart Artery software and built-in speakers round out this performance-focused package.

Specifications Display 24.5" Full HD (1920x1080) VA Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz (OC 280Hz), 0.5ms Color & Brightness 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 380 nits Sync Technology AMD FreeSync Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Speakers Dual 3W built-in speakers Reasons to buy Ultra-fast 0.5ms response and 280Hz support ensure buttery-smooth gameplay Excellent color reproduction with wide color gamut and Smart Artery optimization Reason to avoid Glossy screen surface may reflect light and reduce visibility in bright rooms No USB hub or USB-C port for expanded connectivity Click Here to Buy Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp display, color accuracy, and sturdy build but note the refresh rate may not always hit 165Hz and lacks HDMI cable.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for its premium Full HD screen, reliable color performance, and solid construction—great value for budget-conscious gamers and creators.

The Samsung LS25BG400EWXXL is a 25-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor designed for speed and visual clarity. With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for both HDR10 and Nvidia G-Sync, it ensures fluid and immersive gameplay.

Eye Saver Mode, Eco Saving Plus, and a height-adjustable stand add comfort and efficiency, making it a well-rounded choice for competitive gamers.

Specifications Display 25" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Flat Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 1ms (GTG) Color & Contrast 1.7 billion colors, 1000:1 contrast ratio HDR & Sync HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Energy Efficiency Eco Saving Plus (up to 10% power saving) Ergonomics Height Adjustable Stand, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free Reasons to buy Excellent motion clarity with 240Hz and 1ms GTG G-Sync compatibility and HDR10 enhance gaming visuals Reason to avoid Lacks USB ports for peripheral connectivity No mention of built-in speakers or wide color gamut support Click Here to Buy Samsung 25-inch (62.2cm) FHD, IPS Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms Flat Monitor, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Height Adjustable Stand, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS25BG400EWXXL, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the monitor fast, vibrant, and reliable for gaming, with true 240Hz support and great brightness. HDMI cable inclusion is also appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for its ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, strong color accuracy, and premium features like G-Sync compatibility for a top-tier gaming experience.

The Acer Predator XB253Q GX is a 24.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor offering a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time for competitive gaming. With G-Sync compatibility, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and 99% AdobeRGB, it delivers stunning visuals.

Features like height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and Acer Vision Care make it comfortable for long gaming sessions, while the built-in stereo speakers round out the experience.

Specifications Display 24.5" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Matte Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 0.5ms HDR & Color VESA DisplayHDR 400, 99% AdobeRGB Sync Technology Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Connectivity 1x DP 1.2a, 2x HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 Hub (4x Down, 1x Up) Ergonomics & Features Height Adjust, Pivot, Tilt & Swivel, Acer Vision Care Reasons to buy Ultra-fast response and refresh rate ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay Wide color gamut and HDR support for vibrant and accurate visuals Reason to avoid No USB-C port for modern device compatibility Built-in speakers may not deliver premium sound quality for serious audiophiles Click Here to Buy Acer Predator XB253Q GX 24.5" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's a solid gaming monitor for the price, but opinions differ on HDR quality, brightness consistency, and build durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor if you want a high refresh rate display with decent performance, keeping in mind some compromises on HDR and brightness uniformity.

The ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD is a 32-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor, offering an immersive 1500R curve and a 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay. With a rapid 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDR10 support, it provides stunning visuals and performance.

Eye-care technologies like Flicker Free and low blue light ensure comfort for long gaming sessions, while dual 2W speakers complete the package.

Specifications Display 32" Full HD (1920x1080) 1500R Curved Matte Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 1ms (MPRT) HDR & Color HDR10, 103% sRGB Sync Technology AMD FreeSync Premium Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Audio Dual 2W Speakers Reasons to buy Immersive curved screen and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate enhance gaming experience Eye-care features like Flicker-Free and low blue light reduce strain during long sessions Reason to avoid Lacks advanced ergonomic adjustments Built-in speakers may not deliver high-quality audio for serious gamers Click Here to Buy Viewsonic (USA Brand)-VX3219-PC-MHD 81.28 Cm (32'') Full HD 240Hz, 1ms, 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium, 2W Dual Speakers, HDR10, Eye Care, Flicker Free, 103% sRGB, HDMI & 1x DP

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the monitor delivers good value for its price, with decent display quality. However, some mention poor speaker output, dead pixels, and screen blur in 4K at 32 inches.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for its affordability and display performance, especially if you want a budget-friendly gaming or work screen and plan to use external speakers.

The Acer ED320Q X2 is a 31.5-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor offering an immersive 1500R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms VRB for ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium, this monitor eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Eye-care features like BlueLightShield and Flickerless technology reduce strain, while its matte finish and wide viewing angles enhance visual comfort. Built-in speakers and tilt adjustment add convenience.

Specifications Display 31.5" Full HD (1920x1080) 1500R Curved VA Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 1ms (VRB) Color & Brightness 300 nits, 178° wide viewing angles Sync Technology AMD FreeSync Premium Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, Audio Out Audio Dual 2W Stereo Speakers Reasons to buy Ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB for competitive gaming Eye-care features (BlueLightShield, Flickerless) ensure extended comfort Reason to avoid Limited ergonomic adjustments (only tilt) Built-in speakers may not provide immersive sound for high-end gaming Click Here to Buy Acer ED320Q X2 31.5" FHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor for its value, curved screen, and display clarity. However, many mention the built-in sound quality is weak and underwhelming.

Why choose this product?

This monitor is a great pick for those wanting a curved display with sharp visuals and low latency, especially if external audio is an option.

The Acer ED270 X2 is a 27-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB for ultra-smooth, blur-free gameplay. The 1500R curved VA panel provides a uniform viewing experience and reduces eye strain.

With AMD FreeSync Premium for seamless gameplay, and eye-care features like BlueLight Shield and Flickerless, this monitor delivers both comfort and performance. Built-in speakers and tilt adjustment add to its versatility.

Specifications Display 27" Full HD (1920x1080) 1500R Curved VA Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 1ms (VRB) Sync Technology AMD FreeSync Premium Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, Audio Out Audio Dual 2W Stereo Speakers Ergonomics Tilt (-5° to 20°), VESA Wall Mount Support Reasons to buy 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB provide smooth, fast gaming performance Eye-care technologies reduce strain for long gaming sessions Reason to avoid Limited tilt adjustment range Built-in speakers may not deliver the best audio experience for immersive gaming Click Here to Buy Acer ED270 X2 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 240Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the monitor is excellent for productivity and gaming, with sharp picture quality and a true 240Hz refresh rate. However, sound quality and missing cables receive criticism.

Why choose this product?

It’s a strong pick for gamers and professionals seeking a high refresh rate and vibrant visuals. Just be ready to use external speakers.

The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is a 27-inch 2K QHD gaming monitor offering a sharp 2560x1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth, responsive gameplay. With HDR10 for vivid visuals, a 1ms response time, and FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing, it enhances the gaming experience.

EyeCare features like blue light filtering and flicker-free technology ensure comfort during long sessions, while multiple connectivity options add versatility.

Specifications Display 27" QHD (2560x1440) IPS Matte Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 1ms (MPRT) HDR & Color HDR10, 137% sRGB Sync Technology AMD FreeSync Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Eye Care Flicker-Free, Blue Light Filter Reasons to buy 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for ultra-smooth gameplay Eye-care technologies help reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions Reason to avoid No built-in speakers HDR performance may not be as effective in bright environments due to panel limitations Click Here to Buy ViewSonic (USA Brand) (68.58 Cm) 27-inch 240Hz IPS QHD 2K 2560 x 1440p Gaming Monitor,1ms, HDR10, FreeSync, 137% sRGB, Tilt, Eye Care, 2 x HDMI, Display Port - VX2758A-2K-PRO-3

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this monitor for its stunning color accuracy, high performance, and value for money. It’s highly recommended for both gaming and work, with particular praise for its 240Hz refresh rate, build quality, and brightness.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for its excellent gaming and work performance, vivid color reproduction, and smooth FPS gameplay at a 240Hz refresh rate, offering great value.

The BenQ Zowie XL2546X is a 24.5-inch 240Hz esports gaming monitor, featuring a Fast TN panel and DyAc2 technology for exceptional motion clarity. With its 1ms response time, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals and faster recovery during intense moments like flashbangs.

The XL Setting to Share feature simplifies switching between color modes, while the precise height adjustment ensures optimal ergonomics. Designed for competitive gamers, it offers a flawless, distraction-free experience.

Specifications Display 24.5" FHD (1920x1080) Fast TN Matte Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 0.5ms Motion Clarity DyAc2 technology for improved motion sharpness Ergonomics Precise height adjustment with industrial-grade bearing Connectivity Multiple inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort) Design XL Setting to Share for easy mode switching Reasons to buy DyAc2 technology enhances motion clarity, reducing distractions in fast-paced games Smooth height adjustment ensures ergonomic comfort for extended gaming sessions Reason to avoid TN panel offers lower color accuracy and viewing angles compared to IPS panels Lacks built-in speakers Click Here to Buy BenQ Zowie XL2546X 24.5”|Fast TN 240Hz 0.5ms|Gaming Monitor for Esports (FPS)|Motion Clarity with DyAc2 |XL Setting to Share|S Switch|Shield|Precise Height Adjust with Industrial Grade Bearing (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor for its fast response time, vivid colors, and 240Hz refresh rate, making it great for FPS gaming with smooth gameplay.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for its superior e-sports performance, fast refresh rate, and vibrant display, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay for gaming enthusiasts.

The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 is a 26.5-inch 2K WQHD gaming monitor featuring Quantum Dot OLED technology for exceptional color accuracy and deep blacks. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, it delivers an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

Certified with DisplayHDR True Black 400, it offers stunning contrast and brightness. Advanced connectivity options, OLED Care 2.0, and an adjustable stand further enhance the user experience.

Specifications Display 26.5" WQHD (2560x1440) Quantum Dot OLED Panel Refresh Rate & Response Time 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG) Color Accuracy 99% DCI-P3, ΔE ≤2, 10-bit color depth HDR DisplayHDR True Black 400, 1500000:1 contrast ratio Connectivity DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C with Power Delivery Design 4-way adjustable stand, VESA 100mm Reasons to buy Quantum Dot OLED delivers outstanding color accuracy and deep blacks Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for competitive gaming Reason to avoid OLED displays can be prone to burn-in, though mitigated by OLED Care 2.0 Higher price point compared to traditional LED monitors Click Here to Buy MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 26.5 Inch 2K WQHD Gaming Monitor - 2560 x 1440 Quantum Dot OLED Panel, 240Hz / 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, ΔE≤2, DisplayHDR True Black 400 - DP 1.4a, HDMI™, USB Type-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the monitor’s stunning OLED panel, deep blacks, vibrant colors, and fast 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for both gaming and professional use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for its superior color accuracy, fast response time, OLED Care 2.0, and 3-year warranty, offering a premium experience for gaming, editing, and multimedia.

Factors to consider when buying a premium gaming monitor Refresh Rate : A higher refresh rate like 144Hz or 240Hz ensures smoother gameplay, especially important for fast-paced shooters and esports titles.

: A higher refresh rate like 144Hz or 240Hz ensures smoother gameplay, especially important for fast-paced shooters and esports titles. Response Time : Low response times reduce motion blur and ghosting, delivering sharper visuals during quick movements.

: Low response times reduce motion blur and ghosting, delivering sharper visuals during quick movements. Resolution and Panel Type : Choose between Full HD, QHD, or 4K based on your GPU and gaming needs; IPS panels offer better color accuracy while TN panels are faster.

: Choose between Full HD, QHD, or 4K based on your GPU and gaming needs; IPS panels offer better color accuracy while TN panels are faster. G-Sync or FreeSync Support : These technologies help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering by syncing the monitor with your GPU.

: These technologies help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering by syncing the monitor with your GPU. Build and Ergonomics: Look for adjustable stands, cable management, and sturdy design for long gaming sessions. What makes a gaming monitor “premium”? A premium gaming monitor offers high refresh rates, low response times, superior resolution, and adaptive sync technologies. It also features top-tier build quality, color accuracy, and ergonomics, catering to pro-level gaming performance and visual excellence.

Is a 240Hz refresh rate worth it for esports players? Yes, a 240Hz monitor provides ultra-smooth motion and faster reaction times, which can be crucial in competitive esports. It minimizes motion blur and gives players a split-second advantage, especially in fast-paced games like CS:GO, Valorant, or Apex Legends.

How important is G-Sync or FreeSync in premium monitors? G-Sync and FreeSync technologies reduce screen tearing and input lag by syncing your GPU with the monitor’s refresh rate. For pro gamers, this results in smoother visuals and more consistent gameplay, especially during fast action or high frame rate scenarios.

Top 3 features of best premium gaming monitors

Premium gaming monitors Refresh Rate Response Time Panel Type Lenovo Legion R25f-30 240Hz (OC to 280Hz) 0.5ms VA Samsung LS25BG400EWXXL 240Hz 1ms (GTG) IPS Acer Predator XB253Q GX 240Hz 0.5ms IPS ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD 240Hz 1ms (MPRT) VA (Curved 1500R) Acer ED320Q X2 240Hz 1ms (VRB) VA (Curved 1500R) Acer ED270 X2 240Hz 1ms (VRB) VA (Curved 1500R) ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 240Hz 1ms (MPRT) IPS BenQ Zowie XL2546X 240Hz 0.5ms Fast TN MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 240Hz 0.03ms (GtG) QD-OLED Acer Nitro XV252QZ 280Hz (OC) 0.5ms IPS

