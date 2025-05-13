Best premium gaming monitors: Top 10 picks from BenQ, Lenovo, Samsung and more for the pro gamers and esports players

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallBenQ MOBIUZ EX270M 27" 240Hz 1ms MPRT IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor | FreeSync Premium| Height Adjustment| 99% sRGB| 400nits| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers| HDMI| DP| USB 3.0 Hub (Metallic Grey)View Details
₹25,989
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | BlackView Details
₹13,099
Samsung 25-inch (62.2cm) FHD, IPS Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms Flat Monitor, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Height Adjustable Stand, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS25BG400EWXXL, BlackView Details
₹18,499
Curved displayViewsonic (USA Brand)-VX3219-PC-MHD 81.28 Cm (32'') Full HD 240Hz, 1ms, 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium, 2W Dual Speakers, HDR10, Eye Care, Flicker Free, 103% sRGB, HDMI & 1x DPView Details
₹18,999
Acer ED270 X2 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 240Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I BlackView Details
Serious gamers know that a powerful gaming rig is only as good as the monitor it’s paired with. Whether you're a competitive esports player or a hardcore AAA title enthusiast, having a premium gaming monitor can make all the difference in responsiveness, clarity, and overall experience.
From lightning-fast refresh rates to ultra-crisp resolutions and cutting-edge display tech, the latest gaming monitors bring every frame to life. In this guide, we've handpicked the top 10 premium monitors from trusted brands like BenQ, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. These premium gaming monitors are designed to give pro gamers the edge they need in every match.
The BenQ MOBIUZ EX270M is a 27-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor offering a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT for ultra-smooth visuals. It features HDRi optimization, FreeSync Premium, and immersive 2.1 channel treVolo speakers.
With versatile ports, ergonomic adjustments, and eye-care tech, it’s built for serious gamers who want speed, quality visuals, and comfort in one sleek, bezel-less package.
Smooth performance with 240Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium
Powerful built-in 2.1 audio system enhances immersion
Full HD resolution may appear less sharp on a 27" screen
No USB-C or Thunderbolt port for modern devices
BenQ MOBIUZ EX270M 27" 240Hz 1ms MPRT IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor | FreeSync Premium| Height Adjustment| 99% sRGB| 400nits| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers| HDMI| DP| USB 3.0 Hub (Metallic Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the smooth 165Hz refresh rate and color-rich display, though some feel the built-in speakers are too quiet.
Why choose this product?
This monitor offers excellent value for gamers with its fast refresh rate, HDR support, and crisp Full HD visuals.
The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is a 25-inch Full HD gaming monitor built for speed, featuring a lightning-fast 0.5ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz). With vibrant color accuracy (99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3), AMD FreeSync, and an ergonomic stand.
It delivers a smooth, immersive gaming experience. Bonus features like Smart Artery software and built-in speakers round out this performance-focused package.
Ultra-fast 0.5ms response and 280Hz support ensure buttery-smooth gameplay
Excellent color reproduction with wide color gamut and Smart Artery optimization
Glossy screen surface may reflect light and reduce visibility in bright rooms
No USB hub or USB-C port for expanded connectivity
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the crisp display, color accuracy, and sturdy build but note the refresh rate may not always hit 165Hz and lacks HDMI cable.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for its premium Full HD screen, reliable color performance, and solid construction—great value for budget-conscious gamers and creators.
The Samsung LS25BG400EWXXL is a 25-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor designed for speed and visual clarity. With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for both HDR10 and Nvidia G-Sync, it ensures fluid and immersive gameplay.
Eye Saver Mode, Eco Saving Plus, and a height-adjustable stand add comfort and efficiency, making it a well-rounded choice for competitive gamers.
Excellent motion clarity with 240Hz and 1ms GTG
G-Sync compatibility and HDR10 enhance gaming visuals
Lacks USB ports for peripheral connectivity
No mention of built-in speakers or wide color gamut support
Samsung 25-inch (62.2cm) FHD, IPS Gaming, 240Hz, 1ms Flat Monitor, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Height Adjustable Stand, HDR10, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Ultrawide Game View (LS25BG400EWXXL, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the monitor fast, vibrant, and reliable for gaming, with true 240Hz support and great brightness. HDMI cable inclusion is also appreciated.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor for its ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, strong color accuracy, and premium features like G-Sync compatibility for a top-tier gaming experience.
The Acer Predator XB253Q GX is a 24.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor offering a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time for competitive gaming. With G-Sync compatibility, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and 99% AdobeRGB, it delivers stunning visuals.
Features like height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and Acer Vision Care make it comfortable for long gaming sessions, while the built-in stereo speakers round out the experience.
Ultra-fast response and refresh rate ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay
Wide color gamut and HDR support for vibrant and accurate visuals
No USB-C port for modern device compatibility
Built-in speakers may not deliver premium sound quality for serious audiophiles
Acer Predator XB253Q GX 24.5" FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it's a solid gaming monitor for the price, but opinions differ on HDR quality, brightness consistency, and build durability.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor if you want a high refresh rate display with decent performance, keeping in mind some compromises on HDR and brightness uniformity.
The ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD is a 32-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor, offering an immersive 1500R curve and a 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay. With a rapid 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDR10 support, it provides stunning visuals and performance.
Eye-care technologies like Flicker Free and low blue light ensure comfort for long gaming sessions, while dual 2W speakers complete the package.
Immersive curved screen and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate enhance gaming experience
Eye-care features like Flicker-Free and low blue light reduce strain during long sessions
Lacks advanced ergonomic adjustments
Built-in speakers may not deliver high-quality audio for serious gamers
Viewsonic (USA Brand)-VX3219-PC-MHD 81.28 Cm (32'') Full HD 240Hz, 1ms, 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium, 2W Dual Speakers, HDR10, Eye Care, Flicker Free, 103% sRGB, HDMI & 1x DP
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the monitor delivers good value for its price, with decent display quality. However, some mention poor speaker output, dead pixels, and screen blur in 4K at 32 inches.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor for its affordability and display performance, especially if you want a budget-friendly gaming or work screen and plan to use external speakers.
The Acer ED320Q X2 is a 31.5-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor offering an immersive 1500R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms VRB for ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium, this monitor eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Eye-care features like BlueLightShield and Flickerless technology reduce strain, while its matte finish and wide viewing angles enhance visual comfort. Built-in speakers and tilt adjustment add convenience.
Ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB for competitive gaming
Eye-care features (BlueLightShield, Flickerless) ensure extended comfort
Limited ergonomic adjustments (only tilt)
Built-in speakers may not provide immersive sound for high-end gaming
Acer ED320Q X2 31.5" FHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor for its value, curved screen, and display clarity. However, many mention the built-in sound quality is weak and underwhelming.
Why choose this product?
This monitor is a great pick for those wanting a curved display with sharp visuals and low latency, especially if external audio is an option.
The Acer ED270 X2 is a 27-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB for ultra-smooth, blur-free gameplay. The 1500R curved VA panel provides a uniform viewing experience and reduces eye strain.
With AMD FreeSync Premium for seamless gameplay, and eye-care features like BlueLight Shield and Flickerless, this monitor delivers both comfort and performance. Built-in speakers and tilt adjustment add to its versatility.
240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB provide smooth, fast gaming performance
Eye-care technologies reduce strain for long gaming sessions
Limited tilt adjustment range
Built-in speakers may not deliver the best audio experience for immersive gaming
Acer ED270 X2 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 240Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the monitor is excellent for productivity and gaming, with sharp picture quality and a true 240Hz refresh rate. However, sound quality and missing cables receive criticism.
Why choose this product?
It’s a strong pick for gamers and professionals seeking a high refresh rate and vibrant visuals. Just be ready to use external speakers.
The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is a 27-inch 2K QHD gaming monitor offering a sharp 2560x1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth, responsive gameplay. With HDR10 for vivid visuals, a 1ms response time, and FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing, it enhances the gaming experience.
EyeCare features like blue light filtering and flicker-free technology ensure comfort during long sessions, while multiple connectivity options add versatility.
240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for ultra-smooth gameplay
Eye-care technologies help reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions
No built-in speakers
HDR performance may not be as effective in bright environments due to panel limitations
ViewSonic (USA Brand) (68.58 Cm) 27-inch 240Hz IPS QHD 2K 2560 x 1440p Gaming Monitor,1ms, HDR10, FreeSync, 137% sRGB, Tilt, Eye Care, 2 x HDMI, Display Port - VX2758A-2K-PRO-3
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this monitor for its stunning color accuracy, high performance, and value for money. It’s highly recommended for both gaming and work, with particular praise for its 240Hz refresh rate, build quality, and brightness.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor for its excellent gaming and work performance, vivid color reproduction, and smooth FPS gameplay at a 240Hz refresh rate, offering great value.
The BenQ Zowie XL2546X is a 24.5-inch 240Hz esports gaming monitor, featuring a Fast TN panel and DyAc2 technology for exceptional motion clarity. With its 1ms response time, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals and faster recovery during intense moments like flashbangs.
The XL Setting to Share feature simplifies switching between color modes, while the precise height adjustment ensures optimal ergonomics. Designed for competitive gamers, it offers a flawless, distraction-free experience.
DyAc2 technology enhances motion clarity, reducing distractions in fast-paced games
Smooth height adjustment ensures ergonomic comfort for extended gaming sessions
TN panel offers lower color accuracy and viewing angles compared to IPS panels
Lacks built-in speakers
BenQ Zowie XL2546X 24.5”|Fast TN 240Hz 0.5ms|Gaming Monitor for Esports (FPS)|Motion Clarity with DyAc2 |XL Setting to Share|S Switch|Shield|Precise Height Adjust with Industrial Grade Bearing (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor for its fast response time, vivid colors, and 240Hz refresh rate, making it great for FPS gaming with smooth gameplay.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor for its superior e-sports performance, fast refresh rate, and vibrant display, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay for gaming enthusiasts.
The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 is a 26.5-inch 2K WQHD gaming monitor featuring Quantum Dot OLED technology for exceptional color accuracy and deep blacks. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, it delivers an ultra-smooth gaming experience.
Certified with DisplayHDR True Black 400, it offers stunning contrast and brightness. Advanced connectivity options, OLED Care 2.0, and an adjustable stand further enhance the user experience.
Quantum Dot OLED delivers outstanding color accuracy and deep blacks
Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for competitive gaming
OLED displays can be prone to burn-in, though mitigated by OLED Care 2.0
Higher price point compared to traditional LED monitors
MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 26.5 Inch 2K WQHD Gaming Monitor - 2560 x 1440 Quantum Dot OLED Panel, 240Hz / 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, ΔE≤2, DisplayHDR True Black 400 - DP 1.4a, HDMI™, USB Type-C
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers rave about the monitor’s stunning OLED panel, deep blacks, vibrant colors, and fast 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for both gaming and professional use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor for its superior color accuracy, fast response time, OLED Care 2.0, and 3-year warranty, offering a premium experience for gaming, editing, and multimedia.
A premium gaming monitor offers high refresh rates, low response times, superior resolution, and adaptive sync technologies. It also features top-tier build quality, color accuracy, and ergonomics, catering to pro-level gaming performance and visual excellence.
Yes, a 240Hz monitor provides ultra-smooth motion and faster reaction times, which can be crucial in competitive esports. It minimizes motion blur and gives players a split-second advantage, especially in fast-paced games like CS:GO, Valorant, or Apex Legends.
G-Sync and FreeSync technologies reduce screen tearing and input lag by syncing your GPU with the monitor’s refresh rate. For pro gamers, this results in smoother visuals and more consistent gameplay, especially during fast action or high frame rate scenarios.
Premium gaming monitors
Refresh Rate
Response Time
Panel Type
|Lenovo Legion R25f-30
|240Hz (OC to 280Hz)
|0.5ms
|VA
|Samsung LS25BG400EWXXL
|240Hz
|1ms (GTG)
|IPS
|Acer Predator XB253Q GX
|240Hz
|0.5ms
|IPS
|ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD
|240Hz
|1ms (MPRT)
|VA (Curved 1500R)
|Acer ED320Q X2
|240Hz
|1ms (VRB)
|VA (Curved 1500R)
|Acer ED270 X2
|240Hz
|1ms (VRB)
|VA (Curved 1500R)
|ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3
|240Hz
|1ms (MPRT)
|IPS
|BenQ Zowie XL2546X
|240Hz
|0.5ms
|Fast TN
|MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2
|240Hz
|0.03ms (GtG)
|QD-OLED
|Acer Nitro XV252QZ
|280Hz (OC)
|0.5ms
|IPS
Similar articles for you
Best external monitor for laptop: Top 10 picks to enhance productivity, gaming, and multitasking for every day use
Best OLED monitors: Experience high contrast gaming with the top 6 picks from Alienware, MSI and more
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.