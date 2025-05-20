Best premium headphones in India in 2025: Top 9 picks for comfort, noise cancellation, and exceptional audio quality

Our Picks best overall Most Affordable FAQs

In 2025, premium headphones in India combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional sound quality, catering to audiophiles and professionals alike. Brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and Apple lead the market, offering noise-cancellation, spatial audio, and ultra-comfortable designs. These headphones often feature advanced Bluetooth connectivity, long-lasting battery life, and compatibility with voice assistants, making them ideal for travel, work, and entertainment.

Whether you're into immersive music, gaming, or calls, premium headphones deliver superior acoustic performance and build quality. With rising demand for high-fidelity audio and smart features, Indian consumers are investing in top-tier headphones that balance style, innovation, and durability for an elevated listening experience.

1) Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black

Specifications Brand Sony Colour Black Form Factor Over-Ear Material Premium Plastic with Soft Foam Padding Headphones Jack 3.5mm Reasons to buy Outstanding noise cancellation Long battery life Reason to avoid No water resistance Slightly bulky for travel Click Here to Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Excellent noise cancellation, great battery life, and premium comfort make these headphones a top pick for everyday use.

Why choose this product? Exceptional audio quality, adaptive noise control, and versatile connectivity make it perfect for professionals and audiophiles alike.

2) Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Black

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones deliver class-leading active noise cancellation with an updated design for improved comfort and clarity. Equipped with eight microphones and two processors, they ensure crystal-clear calling and intelligent ambient sound adjustment. With up to 40 hours of battery life, these over-ear headphones are perfect for long travel or work sessions. Their convertible feature allows users to switch seamlessly between wireless and wired modes using a 3.5mm jack. Lightweight with soft-fit leather, they provide a luxurious listening experience backed by premium sound quality and intuitive touch controls.

Specifications Brand Sony Colour Black Form Factor Over-Ear Material Soft-fit Leather and Reinforced Plastic Headphones Jack 3.5mm Reasons to buy Superior noise cancellation Excellent battery life Reason to avoid No water resistance Premium price Click Here to Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the noise cancellation, clear call quality, and refined comfort, praising its performance in busy and quiet environments alike.

Why choose this product? Delivers elite sound, unmatched noise cancellation, and flexibility for professionals, commuters, and audiophiles seeking all-day comfort.



3) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones offer exceptional sound clarity, long 60-hour battery life, and adaptive noise cancellation for immersive listening. Designed in Germany, these over-ear headphones feature four digital microphones for crystal-clear call quality and smart voice pick-up. The adaptive ANC adjusts automatically to ambient noise, ensuring uninterrupted music or calls. Its convertible feature allows easy switching between wireless Bluetooth and wired listening using a 3.5mm headphone jack. With a sleek black and copper design, these headphones combine premium build quality with comfort and high performance, ideal for travel, work, or daily use.

Specifications Brand Sennheiser Colour Black/Copper Form Factor Over-Ear Material Premium Plastic with Cushioned Earpads Headphones Jack 3.5mm Reasons to buy Outstanding 60-hour battery Adaptive noise cancellation Reason to avoid No water resistance Bulky carry case Click Here to Buy Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers admire the audio precision, long battery backup, and reliable call quality, with standout praise for comfort during extended use.

Why choose this product? Offers professional-grade audio, superior battery, and clear calls—ideal for long journeys, hybrid work, or immersive music experiences.

5) Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black

The Bose New QuietComfort headphones offer world-class noise cancellation, allowing immersive listening without distractions. Designed for long-lasting comfort, they deliver high-fidelity audio with deep bass and crisp highs. The 24-hour battery life ensures extended wireless usage, and its convertible feature supports wired listening through a 3.5mm jack. Intuitive touch controls and a lightweight design make it ideal for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, and voice assistant support adds to the convenience. These headphones are perfect for users who value both audio precision and portable versatility.

Specifications Brand Bose Colour Black Form Factor Over-Ear Material Premium plastic and leatherette Headphones jack 3.5mm audio jack Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation Comfortable for long use Reason to avoid No water resistance Slightly expensive Click Here to Buy Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its crisp audio, plush earcups, and top-tier ANC, calling it ideal for travel and daily listening.

Why choose this product? Reliable ANC, signature Bose sound, and versatile use make it ideal for professionals and frequent travellers.

6) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition Color

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones feature spatial audio for an immersive 3D listening experience, enhanced by world-class noise cancellation and premium comfort. With up to 24 hours of battery life, these over-ear headphones ensure uninterrupted audio on long journeys. Their convertible nature allows switching to wired mode via a 3.5mm jack. The limited-edition Lunar Blue finish adds a touch of exclusivity, while the built-in mic ensures crystal-clear calls. Ideal for audiophiles and travellers, these headphones blend advanced sound technology with everyday practicality and luxurious design.s

Specifications Brand Bose Colour Lunar Blue Form Factor Over-Ear Material Leatherette and high-grade plastic Headphones jack 3.5mm audio jack Reasons to buy Immersive spatial audio Elegant limited-edition colour Reason to avoid Premium price range Not water-resistant Click Here to Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Lunar Blue - Limited Edition Color

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its superior sound clarity, plush design, and spatial audio. They find it perfect for music, travel, and calls.

Why choose this product? Experience spatial audio, elite noise cancellation, and luxury aesthetics in a limited-edition design for immersive everyday listening.

7) Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra delivers exceptional audio performance with advanced noise cancelling and spatial audio technology that surrounds you in lifelike sound. Designed for long-listening comfort, it offers up to 24 hours of battery life and a soft over-ear fit. The built-in microphone ensures clear calls, and it seamlessly shifts between wireless and wired use with the included 3.5mm jack. Ideal for professionals and music enthusiasts, its convertible design enhances usability, while the sleek black finish complements its premium look and feel for everyday luxury and immersive sound.

Specifications Brand Bose Colour Black Form Factor Over-Ear Material Leatherette and plastic Reasons to buy Immersive spatial audio experience Long-lasting battery life Reason to avoid Not splashproof Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its rich sound, premium comfort, and reliable battery. They find spatial audio impressive and call quality sharp.

Why choose this product? Enjoy brilliant spatial sound, adaptive noise cancellation, and premium comfort in a versatile wireless and wired headphone option.



8) Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones offer powerful bass performance through ULT button-enhanced sound, making them perfect for bass lovers. With up to 50 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation, they ensure extended, immersive listening without distractions. The foldable over-ear design is both travel-friendly and comfortable for all-day use. A built-in mic allows for clear calls, and the headphones can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired with the included 3.5mm jack, making them a flexible choice for music, gaming, and travel.

Specifications Brand Sony Colour Black Form Factor Over-Ear Material Plastic and synthetic leather Headphones jack 3.5mm audio jack Reasons to buy Powerful bass with ULT mode Long 50-hour battery life Reason to avoid Bulky for small bags No water resistance Click Here to Buy Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the deep bass, clear sound, and battery life. They find the noise cancelling great for travel and daily use.

Why choose this product? Get massive bass, extended battery life, and versatile wireless-wired connectivity in a stylish and comfortable headphone design.

9) Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Sandstone - Limited Edition Color

The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones in limited edition Sandstone deliver signature active noise cancellation for immersive sound in any environment. These over-ear Bluetooth headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, ideal for travel and extended use. Designed for all-day comfort, they feature plush ear cushions and a lightweight foldable frame. Their convertible functionality allows for wireless listening or wired use with a 3.5mm audio jack. Clear call quality, superb audio performance, and an elegant design make them a top choice for audiophiles and commuters alike.

Specifications Brand Bose Colour Sandstone (Limited Edition) Form Factor Over-Ear Material Plastic and synthetic leather Headphones jack 3.5mm audio jack Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation Stylish limited edition finish Reason to avoid No water resistance Lacks advanced spatial audio Click Here to Buy Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Sandstone - Limited Edition Color

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the comfort, balanced sound, and reliable ANC. Many appreciate the attractive colour and battery life on long flights.

Why choose this product? Combines Bose noise cancelling, premium design, and all-day comfort with both wireless freedom and wired flexibility in one stylish package.

10) Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Dual mic, 45MM Large-Aperture Drivers, 50-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Studio Sound, Dual Pairing- Black

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 delivers studio-grade sound with powerful 45mm large-aperture drivers, offering wireless freedom and accurate audio reproduction. With a 50-hour battery life and USB-C fast charging, these headphones are ideal for long listening sessions. Dual microphones ensure clear voice quality for calls, while dual Bluetooth pairing supports seamless switching between devices. The foldable design adds portability, and its convertible feature lets you use them wired when needed. Known for audio precision, this model suits creators, professionals, and serious music enthusiasts alike who want both wireless ease and studio clarity.

Specifications Brand: Audio Technica Colour Black Form Factor Over-Ear Material Plastic with metal reinforcements Headphones jack 3.5mm audio jack Reasons to buy Long 50-hour battery life Studio-quality sound clarity Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Slightly bulky design Click Here to Buy Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Dual mic, 45MM Large-Aperture Drivers, 50-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Studio Sound, Dual Pairing- Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers value the sound accuracy, battery longevity, and build quality. Many appreciate its wired option and solid Bluetooth connection.

Why choose this product? Perfect for audiophiles seeking wireless convenience and studio-level audio with the flexibility of wired use and long battery backup.



Which is the No 1 brand in headphones? Sony is considered the No. 1 headphone brand in India, known for its superior sound quality, cutting-edge noise cancellation technology, long battery life, and wide range of premium models.

What is the simple definition of headphones? Headphones are wearable audio devices worn over or in the ears, allowing individuals to listen to sound privately from electronic devices like phones, computers, or music players without disturbing others.

Is Skullcandy a premium brand? Skullcandy is considered a mid-range brand offering stylish, affordable headphones with good sound quality. While not typically categorised as premium, it appeals to younger users seeking performance and design.

Top 3 features of best premium headphones in 2025

Cable Feature Noise Control Water Resistance Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones Wireless Industry-leading ANC Not water-resistant Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Wireless Advanced ANC Not water-resistant Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones – Black/Copper (1st entry) Wireless Adaptive ANC Not water-resistant Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones – Black/Copper (2nd entry) Wireless Adaptive ANC Not water-resistant Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black Wireless Customisable ANC Not water-resistant Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones – Lunar Blue Limited Edition Wireless Spatial Audio + ANC Not water-resistant Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black Wireless Spatial Audio + ANC Not water-resistant Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Wireless ULT Noise Cancelling Not water-resistant Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Sandstone Limited Edition Wireless Customisable ANC Not water-resistant Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones Wireless Passive noise isolation Not water-resistant

How to choose the best premium headphones in 2025 Sound Quality Matters: Look for headphones with balanced sound profiles, deep bass, and clear highs. High-resolution audio support ensures a richer listening experience.

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) is essential for immersive audio, especially in travel or office settings.

Comfort and Fit: Over-ear models with cushioned ear cups offer superior comfort for extended use. Adjustable headbands enhance usability.

Battery Life and Connectivity: Opt for at least 30+ hours of battery and Bluetooth 5.0 or later. Dual pairing is a useful bonus.

Durability and Design: Premium materials and a foldable, portable design add long-term value.