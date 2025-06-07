Best premium smartwatches for men in 2025: Top 10 stylish, durable and feature-rich picks for everyday and fitness use

Explore premium smartwatches for men in 2025 with long battery life, advanced health tracking, durable designs, and seamless iOS and Android compatibility.

Nivedita Mishra
Published7 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Check out the top premium smartwatches combining style, technology, and durability for the modern man in 2025.
Check out the top premium smartwatches combining style, technology, and durability for the modern man in 2025.(Pexels)

Premium smartwatches for men in 2025 offer a perfect blend of style, performance, and smart features. Designed for modern lifestyles, these watches include advanced health tracking like heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and stress monitoring. With GPS, Bluetooth calling, and app notifications, they help you stay connected wherever you are. Sleek designs, AMOLED displays, and water resistance add to their appeal. Many models feature long battery life and support voice assistants for hands-free control. Whether you're into fitness, business, or travel, there’s a premium smartwatch to match your needs. In 2025, top brands continue to push boundaries, making smartwatches more intuitive, durable, and fashionable than ever before.

Our Picks

best overall

Most affordable

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

best overall

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEsView Details...

₹34,499

...
HUAWEI Watch GT 5 46mm Smartwatch, Up to 14 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (Blue, 46mm)View Details...

₹19,999

...
Most affordable

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details...

₹15,999

...
Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant, Heart Health Hybrid Unisex Smartwatch- ECG, SPO2, Temperature Monitoring, Sleep, Respiratory Health, Cycle Monitoring, 30-Day Battery Life (Gold-Silver)View Details...

₹49,999

...
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)View Details...

₹19,999

...
We have bunched together a collection of the best premium smartwatches for men in 2025 on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out with its 100-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and a tough yet lightweight titanium build. It features a 3nm processor for smoother performance and includes a Quick Button and safety siren for convenience. With sapphire glass protection, IP68 and 10ATM ratings, and health tools like BP and ECG monitoring, it’s ideal for fitness tracking, outdoor exploration, and daily use.

Specifications

Operating system
Wear OS
Memory storage capacity
32 GB
Special feature
Dual GPS, Quick Button, Siren
Battery capacity
Up to 100 hours
Connectivity technology
LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

...

Strong sapphire glass protection

...

Excellent 100-hour battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Premium price range

...

Slightly bulky design

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its long battery life, accurate tracking, rugged build, and performance, though some mention the size may not suit smaller wrists.

Why choose this product?

Designed for durability and performance, it offers advanced health tracking, smart connectivity, and excellent battery life for adventurous lifestyles.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 features up to 14 days of battery life, pro-level sports tracking, and built-in maps for seamless navigation. Its compatibility with both iOS and Android makes it versatile, while features like call and message reply add everyday convenience. It also comes bundled with FreeBuds 5i, making it a smart and stylish choice for users looking for fitness and lifestyle integration.

Specifications

Operating system
HarmonyOS
Memory storage capacity
4 GB
Special feature
Built-in maps, FreeBuds 5i bundle
Battery capacity
Up to 14 days
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

Long-lasting 14-day battery

...

Includes FreeBuds 5i earbuds

Reason to avoid

...

Limited third-party app support

...

No LTE connectivity

HUAWEI Watch GT 5 46mm Smartwatch, Up to 14 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (Blue, 46mm)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its long battery life, smooth performance, and accurate tracking, though some wish it supported more third-party apps.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for fitness lovers seeking smart navigation, long battery life, and daily convenience with a stylish bonus bundle.

The OnePlus Watch 2R stands out with up to 100 hours of battery life, a vibrant 1.43” AMOLED display, and Wear OS 4 by Google for smooth app access. Its Snapdragon W5 chipset ensures fast performance, while over 100 sports modes and dual-frequency GPS make it a great fitness companion. With 5ATM and IP68 ratings, it's built to endure both workouts and daily use with ease.

Specifications

Operating system
Wear OS 4 by Google
Memory storage capacity
32 GB
Special feature
Dual-frequency GPS, BT calling
Battery capacity
Up to 100 hours
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery life

...

Smooth Wear OS experience

Reason to avoid

...

No LTE support

...

Slightly bulky design

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its battery backup, fluid performance, and display quality. Many appreciate its fitness tracking and GPS accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Offers Google OS, powerful chipset, and long battery life, making it ideal for fitness and productivity on the go.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is a stylish hybrid smartwatch that offers advanced heart health tracking, including ECG and SpO2 monitoring. Its standout feature is the impressive 30-day battery life, perfect for long-term wear. It also tracks temperature, respiratory health, sleep, and even menstrual cycles, making it a comprehensive health companion in an elegant, traditional watch design ideal for both men and women.

Specifications

Operating system
Proprietary (Withings Health Mate compatible)
Memory storage capacity
Not specified
Special feature
ECG, SpO2, temperature, cycle & sleep monitoring
Battery capacity
Up to 30 days
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

Premium health tracking

...

Exceptional battery life

Reason to avoid

...

No third-party apps

...

No touchscreen

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant, Heart Health Hybrid Unisex Smartwatch- ECG, SPO2, Temperature Monitoring, Sleep, Respiratory Health, Cycle Monitoring, 30-Day Battery Life (Gold-Silver)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the elegant design, long battery life, and reliable health tracking features, especially ECG and sleep insights.

Why choose this product?

Combines premium style with serious health monitoring features and long battery life, making it perfect for everyday wellbeing.

 

The OnePlus Watch 2 blends premium design and strong performance with a stainless steel and sapphire crystal build. Its key highlight is the up to 100-hour battery life powered by the efficient Snapdragon W5 chipset. It also features a vivid 1.43'' AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS for precise tracking, and supports Bluetooth calling—all within a 5ATM and IP68-rated durable frame running Wear OS 4 by Google.

Specifications

Operating system
Wear OS 4 by Google
Memory storage capacity
Not specified
Special feature
Dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling
Battery capacity
Up to 100 hours
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS

Reasons to buy

...

Long-lasting battery life

...

Premium build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulky design

...

Limited app ecosystem

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire its stunning looks, bright display, long battery life and precise GPS, though app variety feels limited.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting premium style, long battery life, and precise fitness tracking with smartwatch functionality.

Built for adventure, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 features a rugged military-grade design with 10 ATM water resistance and 27 days of battery life. Its standout feature is the 2000-nit bright display, perfect for outdoor visibility. With built-in GPS, offline maps, and an AI coach, it’s ideal for tough environments and fitness tracking, while remaining compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Specifications

Operating system
Zepp OS
Memory storage capacity
Not specified
Special feature
Offline maps, AI coach, 2000 nits screen
Battery capacity
Up to 27 days
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth, GPS

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely durable and rugged

...

Excellent battery performance

Reason to avoid

...

Lacks third-party app support

...

Bulky for smaller wrists

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Gray)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its battery life, rugged design, and outdoor brightness, but note app limitations and larger fit.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts needing durability, long battery life, and reliable GPS with offline navigation support.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic combines premium design with advanced health tracking features, including body composition and ECG monitoring. Its standout rotating bezel adds intuitive control, while the AMOLED display enhances visibility. Powered by Wear OS and offering seamless Google service integration, it supports GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, making it an ideal all-round smartwatch for fitness, communication, and smart notifications.

Specifications

Operating system
Wear OS
Memory storage capacity
16 GB
Special feature
Rotating bezel, ECG, body composition analysis
Battery capacity
Up to 40 hours
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

...

Rotating bezel is very intuitive

...

Accurate health tracking features

Reason to avoid

...

Battery drains quickly with heavy use

...

Only compatible with Android phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch GPS Bluetooth WiFi - Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its accurate health features and stylish build but wish for longer battery life and iOS compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for smart fitness tracking, Wear OS apps, and a premium rotating bezel interface.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova blends classic analogue style with powerful health tech. Its main feature is 30-day battery life, combined with advanced health tracking like ECG, SpO2, temperature, sleep, and respiratory monitoring. Designed for men and women, it provides real-time alerts and long-term health data, while remaining sleek and durable. Compatible with both iOS and Android, it’s ideal for wellness-focused users who want smart features in a traditional-looking watch.

Specifications

Operating system
Withings Health Mate App
Memory storage capacity
Not applicable
Special feature
ECG, SpO2, temperature, respiratory and sleep tracking
Battery capacity
Up to 30 days
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery life

...

Stylish hybrid analogue look

Reason to avoid

...

No touchscreen interface

...

Limited app ecosystem

Withings ScanWatch Nova, Heart Health Hybrid Smartwatch for Men & Women - ECG, with SPO2, Temperature Monitoring, Sleep, Respiratory Health, Cycle Monitoring, 30-Day Battery Life, iOS & Android, Green

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its elegant design and long battery but mention limited smart features compared to full smartwatches.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for accurate health tracking, exceptional battery life, and a sophisticated, traditional watch appearance.

Built for adventure, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 features 10 ATM water resistance, built-in GPS, and an AI fitness coach. Its standout feature is the 27-day battery life, making it ideal for long outdoor trips. The watch includes offline maps and a 2000-nit bright AMOLED display for visibility in sunlight. It’s rugged, military-grade tested, and supports both iOS and Android for seamless connectivity across platforms.

Specifications

Operating system
Zepp OS
Memory storage capacity
Not specified
Special feature
Offline maps, AI coach, GPS
Battery capacity
Up to 27 days
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth, GPS

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery backup

...

High brightness screen

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky design

...

Limited third-party apps

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its tough build and long battery but want more third-party app compatibility for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for extreme durability, long battery life, and advanced outdoor navigation features with offline map support.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 in Lava colour is built for outdoor enthusiasts with military-grade toughness, 10 ATM water resistance, and offline maps. Its main highlight is the massive 27-day battery life, perfect for extended adventures. The 2000-nit AMOLED screen ensures visibility even under harsh sunlight. With AI-powered coaching and dual-band GPS, it supports serious training and accurate navigation for both Android and iOS users.

Specifications

Operating system
Zepp OS
Memory storage capacity
Not specified
Special feature
AI coach, offline maps, GPS
Battery capacity
Up to 27 days
Connectivity technology
Bluetooth, GPS

Reasons to buy

...

Superb outdoor readability

...

Ultra-long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

No app store support

...

Slightly heavy for small wrists

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Lava)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the watch’s durability, battery and display brightness, but wish for more third-party app compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want maximum battery life, rugged build, and great GPS navigation for outdoor training.

What are the top 10 smartwatches?

The top 10 smartwatches include models from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Amazfit, Huawei, and Withings, offering advanced health tracking, long battery life, and stylish designs for all-day wear.

What are the five best smart watches?

The five best smartwatches are Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, OnePlus Watch 2, Amazfit T-Rex 3, and Huawei Watch GT 5 for smart features and performance.

Which brand is best for smart watches in India?

In India, the best smartwatch brands include Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Amazfit, offering reliable performance, fitness tracking, stylish designs, and good battery life across price ranges.

Top 3 features of best premium smartwatches for men in 2025

Best oven for bakingWater Resistance DepthWater Resistance LevelCase material type
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver)100 metres10 ATM & IP68Titanium & Sapphire Glass
HUAWEI Watch GT 5 46mmNot specified5 ATMNot specified
OnePlus Watch 2R (Gunmetal Gray)50 metres5 ATM & IP68Not specified
Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant (Gold-Silver)50 metres5 ATMStainless Steel
OnePlus Watch 2 (Radiant Steel)50 metres5 ATM & IP68Stainless Steel & Sapphire
Amazfit T-Rex 3 (Gray)100 metres10 ATMRugged Polymer Alloy
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Black)50 metres5 ATM & IP68Stainless Steel
Withings ScanWatch Nova (Green)50 metres5 ATMStainless Steel
Amazfit T-Rex 3 (Onyx)100 metres10 ATMRugged Polymer Alloy
Amazfit T-Rex 3 (Lava)100 metres10 ATMRugged Polymer Alloy

Factors to keep in mind while choosing premium smartwatches for men in 2025

Design and build quality: Choose a smartwatch that reflects your style, whether it's sporty, classic, or minimal. Materials like stainless steel or titanium offer both durability and elegance.

Battery life: Premium smartwatches should offer long-lasting battery life—ideally above 5 days—to support extensive features without frequent charging.

Health and fitness tracking: Ensure it has advanced sensors for heart rate, SpO2, ECG, and sleep tracking. Built-in GPS is a must for outdoor activities.

Smart features: Check for Bluetooth calling, app support, voice assistants, and storage.

Compatibility and updates: Opt for watches that work seamlessly with your phone and receive regular software updates for longevity.

Similar articles for you

Best Android smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 options with AMOLED screens, GPS tracking, fitness modes and long battery life

10 Titan smartwatches for unmatched style: Choose your aesthetic with watches for him and her

Best water resistant smartwatches: Top 10 stylish picks to handle swimming and splashes for swimmers and fitness lover

Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 picks for health tracking with advanced tracking features

FAQs
Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers up to 27 days of battery life.
Yes, most offer 5 ATM to 10 ATM water resistance.
Yes, many premium models support Bluetooth calling.
Most do, but check individual model compatibility.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Withings ScanWatch Nova are top choices for advanced health features.

Meet your Guide

Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions....Read more

