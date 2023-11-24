The festive season may have concluded, but Amazon continues to provide discounts on various electronics and gadgets such as smartwatches, headphones, smartphones, and more. If you missed the opportunity to purchase a feature-rich smartwatch during the sales season, do not worry! Here are some of the top-tier premium smartwatches still available with substantial discounts.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

This smartwatch is currently up for grabs at ₹4,499.The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus boasts a 1.43" AMOLED 2.5D display with a resolution of 460x460 pixels and 700 NITS peak brightness. With a five-day battery life (sans Bluetooth calling and Always On Display), TWS earbud connectivity, 300 sports modes, and support for various applications, it is claimed to offer a comprehensive smartwatch experience.

As per the company, the watch can be charged to 100 percent in three hours, supporting a quick 20 percent charge in just 30-40 minutes. Additionally, users can choose from 110 inbuilt watch faces for daily style customization.

Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch

This smartwatch is currently retailing at ₹7,995. The Titan Smart 3 Premium smart watch features a vibrant 1.96" Super AMOLED Always On Display. It is claimed to support SingleSync BT Calling, fast replies, fast charging for a day's power in 10 minutes.

It boasts 110+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces, in-built games, AI Voice Assistant, and comprehensive health monitoring, including auto stress monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, Spo2 measurement, and women's health features.

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069

The Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch is currently retailing at ₹9,598. This smartwatch, compatible with Wear OS by Google, is claimed to seamlessly integrate with Android and iOS devices, offering a range of features including an Always-on Display with vibrant colors, rapid charging in about half an hour, and a variety of customizable watch faces. Its 3 ATM design and 24 Hr + multi-day Extended Mode make it suitable for diverse activities. The watch automatically tracks health metrics, supports numerous apps, and keeps you connected with notifications, calls, and syncing capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is priced at ₹18,999. This smartwatch offers advanced features, including improved sleep tracking, body composition analysis for monitoring body fat and muscle weight, an optical heart rate sensor for cardiovascular health, and comprehensive fitness tracking supporting over 90 exercises. The Sapphire crystal display is claimed to enhance durability and water resistance.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023)

It is retailing at a price tag of ₹25,999. The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) with a carbon-neutral footprint, paired with the latest Sport Loop, provides essential features for sleep tracking, activity tracking, connectivity, and health monitoring. With watchOS 10's Smart Stack and redesigned apps, it offers enhanced functionality, including Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and deep health insights. Compatible with Apple devices, the watch is swim proof and claimed to be environmentally conscious, featuring a color-matched back case with reduced carbon emissions.

