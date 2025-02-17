Explore our list of premium TVs in 2025 with innovative design and best viewing experience. We help you select the perfect centrepiece for your home entertainment.

The world of smart TV is vast, but every other TV looks the same, just bigger in size. However, when it comes to premium TVs, the difference is more than just screen inches. From unique design and brand exclusive quirks, you get a lot to appreciate. You get stunning visuals with cutting-edge technology like OLED, QLED, and AI-driven processors, these premium models are redefining home entertainment. Ready to elevate your viewing? Let's dive into the best options!

A premium 55-inch 4K LED TV powered by Sony’s XR Cognitive Processor, delivering lifelike visuals, rich sound, and a wide array of smart features for an immersive viewing experience. It is an Android TV which is baked in with a lot of features especially to make the picture quality better in all ways. You get a dedicated game menu to get the best gaming experience from Sony’s PlayStation or even Xbox.

Specifications Display 55” 4K Full Array LED, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster Refresh Rate 120Hz with XR Motion Clarity, VRR, and ALLM Audio 30W with Acoustic Multi-Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Voice Zoom 2 Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa, BRAVIA CAM support Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy Stunning visuals with XR Cognitive Processor and Full Array LED Smooth 120Hz refresh rate with VRR and ALLM for gaming Reasons to avoid 30W audio output may not be sufficient for large rooms Only a 1-year warranty, shorter than some competitors Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the TV's picture and sound quality, praising its value, quick installation, and overall great viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its exceptional value, clear picture, and sound, offering a top-tier viewing experience at a reasonable price.

LG OLED TVs are the best choice for anyone who loves 100 percent colour fidelity and tons of customisation options. It features a Filmmaker mode to watch the content intended by the director of the movie. The magic remote paired with the WebOS is an experience to have. And LG promises new OS upgrades every year for 5 years. The AI features enhances not only the visual but also the overall experience.

Specifications Display 55” 4K OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, Pixel Dimming Refresh Rate 120Hz with Game Optimizer for smooth gameplay Audio 20W 2.0 Ch, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2 up-mix) Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 Connectivity 4 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Reasons to buy Exceptional picture quality with OLED and Dolby Vision IQ Smooth 120Hz refresh rate with Game Optimizer for gamers Reasons to avoid 20W speakers may lack bass for larger spaces Limited 8GB storage for apps compared to some competitors Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K Ultra HD display, picture quality, and value for money, though opinions vary on sound quality and installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stunning 4K display, value for money, and sleek design, offering excellent visual quality for an affordable price.

The Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV is designed to blend into your home decor with customizable bezels. Its matte finish on top gives it a real artwork look with no reflection or glare. The TV offers a 4K QLED display with Quantum HDR support. Thanks to its Art Mode, the TV doubles as a piece of art when not in use, making it perfect for modern homes.

Specifications Display 65” 4K QLED, Quantum HDR, HDR10+, Dual LED Refresh Rate 120Hz with Auto Game Mode and Game Motion Plus Audio 40W 4-channel speakers, Dolby Digital Plus, Q-Symphony Smart Features Voice Assistants, Screen Mirroring, PC Mode, Game Bar Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Vibrant QLED display with Quantum HDR for stunning colours Powerful 40W speakers with Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound+ Reasons to avoid Customisable bezels sold separately Limited 2 USB ports for external devices Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03AAKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the picture quality, build, and value for money, though some report missing bezel frames and mixed opinions on sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive picture quality, ease of installation, and great value, offering a bright display and solid build at an affordable price.

With a 65-inch screen and the powerful XR Cognitive Processor, the Sony K-65S30 offers stunning 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and excellent motion clarity. It supports Google TV based on Android TV OS and Dolby Vision, providing an immersive experience on all the streaming services available for TVs. Google Assistant and voice control are available through the mic on the remote control for added convenience.

Specifications Display 65” 4K LED, Triluminos PRO, HDR10, Dolby Vision Refresh Rate 60Hz with MotionFlow XR 200 for smooth motion Audio 20W 2ch, Bass Reflex Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Full Range speakers Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, eARC (HDMI 2.1) Reasons to buy Clear and vibrant visuals with Triluminos PRO and HDR support Dolby Atmos for rich, immersive sound Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for fast-paced gaming 20W audio output may not be enough for larger rooms Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are thrilled with the picture and sound quality, enjoying the clear, vibrant display and immersive viewing experience. Installation is fast and easy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent picture clarity, immersive sound, and great value, offering a stunning viewing experience with a quick and easy setup.

The LG Objet collection TV is not an ordinary TV you put on a TV stand or the wall. It comes with a stand of its own which gives it a centre piece look in your home. This 55-inch OLED TV from LG features a sleek design and exceptional picture quality with Pixel Dimming and Dolby Vision IQ. The TV supports AI-enhanced sound, Dolby Atmos, and smart features like WebOS, Google Assistant, and Apple Airplay, making it a premium choice for both aesthetics and performance.

Specifications Display 55” 4K OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, Pixel Dimming, AI 4K Upscaler Refresh Rate 120Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC, VRR, AMD FreeSync for gaming Audio 40W 4.0 Ch, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro with Virtual 7.1.2 up-mix Smart Features webOS, α9 Gen5 AI Processor, Google Assistant, Alexa, Magic Remote Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, eARC, LAN Reasons to buy Stunning OLED display with Dolby Vision IQ for superior picture quality Rich, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro Reasons to avoid Expensive, premium price point Limited HDMI ports (3), may not suffice for multiple gaming consoles or devices Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy LG 139 cms (55 inches) Objet Collection LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLEDevo TV 55LX1QPSA (Beige)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the 4K Ultra HD display, vibrant colours, and value for money. However, there are mixed reviews on sound quality, installation, and speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent 4K picture quality, stunning colour, and great value, making it a solid choice for an affordable home entertainment experience.

The 83-inch Sony XR-83A80L OLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with the XR Cognitive Processor and Dolby Vision. With deep blacks, vibrant colours, and a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s perfect for both gaming and cinematic content. It includes Google TV and voice control with Alexa, Apple Homekit, and more.

Specifications Display 83” 4K OLED, XR Cognitive Processor, XR Triluminos Pro, HDR Refresh Rate 120Hz with XR Motion Clarity for smooth motion Audio 60W Acoustic Surface Audio+, 5.1ch surround sound, Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, eARC Reasons to buy Stunning OLED display with XR OLED Contrast Booster for vibrant colours Powerful 60W audio output with 5.1ch surround sound for a cinematic experience Reasons to avoid Premium price point Larger size may not suit all room types Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 210 cm (83 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-83A80L (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the TV's picture, sound quality, and ease of installation. The smooth performance and responsive remote add to the overall satisfaction.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive picture and sound quality, easy setup, and lag-free performance, offering a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.

The Samsung 55-inch Q70D QLED TV features Quantum HDR, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and crisp visuals. It runs on TizenOS including all the streaming services to watch all your favourite content. With built-in Bixby voice control, multiple smart features, and Motion Xcelerator technology, it offers an exceptional viewing experience. Perfect for gamers and movie lovers alike.

Specifications Display 55” 4K QLED, Quantum HDR, HDR10+, Motion Xcelerator 120Hz Refresh Rate 100Hz with Quantum Processor for smooth motion Audio 20W 2ch, Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, 360 Audio Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, Web Browser Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy Vibrant picture quality with Quantum HDR and 4K AI Upscaling Enhanced sound experience with Q-Symphony and 360 Audio Reasons to avoid 20W sound output may not be sufficient for larger rooms Some smart features may require additional devices for full functionality Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q70DAULXL (Titan Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's impressive picture quality, vibrant colours, and user-friendly interface. Many find it easy to install, with some opting for a soundbar to enhance audio.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent picture quality, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant QLED display, and solid performance, offering great value and an immersive viewing experience.

The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED TV delivers rich 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology, Quantum HDR, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with Bixby voice control, this TV provides a seamless smart interface. It also supports immersive sound with Q-Symphony and Motion Xcelerator for smooth viewing.

Specifications Display 65” 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Refresh Rate DLG 120Hz, MEMC Audio 35W ONKYO 2.1 CH, Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control, AiPQ Pro Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Stunning visuals with QLED and HDR10+ Rich, immersive sound with ONKYO and Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid Only 1 USB port for external devices Native 60Hz refresh rate may not suit competitive gamers Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the clear 4K display, sleek design, and solid value for money. The built-in subwoofer and WiFi connectivity add to the overall appeal.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its vibrant picture quality, sleek design, and solid audio performance, offering good value with easy connectivity and a satisfying viewing experience.

A premium 85-inch 4K QLED Smart TV designed for cinematic viewing with stunning visuals, immersive audio, and advanced smart features. This TV offers stunning visuals with its AiPQ Pro Processor and Dolby Vision support. It provides smooth, vivid picture quality with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. The slim design and built-in eye-care features make it a great choice for comfortable viewing.

Specifications Display 85” 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Refresh Rate DLG 120Hz with MEMC, VRR 120Hz Audio 35W ONKYO 2.1 CH, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control, AiPQ Pro Processor Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy Massive 85-inch display with stunning 4K QLED visuals Powerful ONKYO 2.1 audio with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Only 1 USB port may limit external connections Native 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-end gaming Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy TCL 215 cm (85 inches) C655 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85C655 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear 4K display, great sound quality, and value for money. The sleek design and built-in subwoofer add to the overall satisfaction.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive picture clarity, sleek design, and excellent value, with added features like WiFi connectivity and a built-in subwoofer for enhanced audio.

A feature-rich 75-inch 4K QLED TV with Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4, offering exceptional picture quality, powerful sound, and a wide range of smart features for modern home entertainment. Powered by Android TV 10, it offers access to over 5000 apps and streaming services. Features include Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Google Assistant, and a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications Display 75” 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Full Array Local Dimming Refresh Rate 120Hz with MEMC, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Audio 30W with 6 speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, Dolby Atmos passthrough (eARC) Smart Features Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, Chromecast, Hands-free Google Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI (with eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical Reasons to buy Smooth 120Hz refresh rate with ALLM, ideal for gaming Extensive app support with PatchWall 4 and Android TV 10 Reasons to avoid Only 30W audio output may lack bass for larger rooms No HDMI 2.1 port, which may limit next-gen gaming features Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the TV's 4K picture quality and HD clarity. Some report lag and performance issues, with mixed opinions on sound quality and installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive 4K content, good value for money, and HD clarity, though be mindful of potential lag and performance issues for smoother content switching.

Factors to consider when buying a premium TV in 2025

Display Technology : Choose between OLED, QLED, or LED for superior picture quality and brightness.

: Choose between OLED, QLED, or LED for superior picture quality and brightness. Resolution : Opt for 4K or 8K for the best visual experience.

: Opt for 4K or 8K for the best visual experience. Refresh Rate : A higher refresh rate (120Hz or above) enhances gaming and sports viewing.

: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or above) enhances gaming and sports viewing. HDR Support : Look for HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+ for vibrant and detailed colours.

: Look for HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+ for vibrant and detailed colours. Smart Features : Ensure compatibility with popular apps and voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa).

: Ensure compatibility with popular apps and voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa). Sound Quality : Consider built-in audio systems or external soundbars for immersive sound.

: Consider built-in audio systems or external soundbars for immersive sound. Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options for seamless device connections. How important is display technology when choosing a premium TV in 2025?

Display technology significantly impacts picture quality. OLED offers deep blacks and vibrant colours, while QLED excels in brightness and colour accuracy. Choose based on viewing preferences and room lighting conditions to ensure the best experience.

Is sound quality as important as picture quality in premium TVs?

Yes, sound quality is crucial for a complete viewing experience. While picture quality enhances visuals, clear and immersive audio elevates content. Consider additional audio systems like soundbars or built-in features like Dolby Atmos for better sound performance.

Top 3 features of premium TVs in 2025

Premium TVs in 2025 Screen Size Resolution Refresh Rate Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L 55 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03AAKLXL 65 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Sony Bravia 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 65 inches 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz LG 139 cm (55 inches) Objet Collection LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55LX1QPSA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Sony Bravia 210 cm (83 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-83A80L 83 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q70DAULXL 55 inches 4K Ultra HD 100 Hz TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C61B 65 inches 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85C655 85 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG 75 inches 4K Ultra HD 120 Hz

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What makes a TV "premium"? Ans : Premium TVs offer superior display technology (OLED/QLED), advanced features (4K resolution, HDR), high-quality sound systems, and sleek designs, providing an enhanced viewing experience. Question : Do I need a soundbar with a premium TV? Ans : While many premium TVs have great built-in audio, a soundbar can improve sound quality, especially in larger rooms, for a more immersive experience. Question : Are OLED and QLED the best display types? Ans : OLED offers better black levels and contrast, while QLED provides brighter displays and vibrant colours. Choose based on your viewing environment and personal preference. Question : How important is the TV’s refresh rate? Ans : A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) improves motion clarity, which is essential for fast-moving content like sports and gaming. Question : Is a smart TV necessary in 2025? Ans : Smart TVs offer seamless access to streaming services, apps, and smart home integration. They're highly recommended for convenience and keeping up with modern tech trends.